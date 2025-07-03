Perspective: New Technologies Reshape Corporate Comms In Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - PRovoke) In today's fast-moving Saudi landscape, public relations practice stands on the brink of a historic transformation powered by artificial intelligence. Under Vision 2030 -where technology is an essential lever for a more connected and innovative society -AI is no longer a choice; it is a strategic necessity. The harder question is how to ensure automation does not swallow the human soul of the Saudi narrative.We have already moved from manual monitoring to real-time analytics: AI tools can now process millions of posts in seconds and draw precise maps of public sentiment. This evolution enables PR agencies to address broad cohorts of youth, entrepreneurs, and civic-minded citizens with finely tailored messages - while safeguarding language accuracy and a tone that reflects national identity.A rising, under-30 Saudi audience engages enthusiastically with digital content and AI-generated virtual personalities. These figures add novelty and scale, yet regulators are calling for greater transparency, pushing brands to disclose openly whenever virtual influencers are used and thereby preserving message credibility and public trust.Boardrooms in Saudi PR firms today focus on three priorities:- clearly signaling the difference between human and AI-generated content, especially when virtual characters appear.- deploying advanced deepfake-detection tools as a standing feature of crisis planning.- training AI models on local language and context rather than relying on off-the-shelf global datasets that might alienate domestic audiences.Traditional tasks - media monitoring, content analysis, and monthly reporting - are now automated, with smart live dashboards freeing teams to innovate. Government bodies have joined the shift: chatbots deliver instant bilingual service, and large-language models summarize thousands of citizen comments on draft laws within minutes, speeding policy decisions and supporting smart city projects.In one crisis simulation drill for a Saudi brand, W7Worldwide used AI to identify 12 potential scenarios - ranging from supply-chain delays to social-media backlash -and cut response time by half. The exercise produced proactive talking points and reinforced client confidence, proving that AI augments rather than replaces human judgment.will reshape SEO strategies as Arabic natural-language processing advances.will accelerate production cycles, bringing visual content to market faster.will integrate carbon-footprint tracking and ESG impact into routine media reporting.Transparency, innovation, local identity, and a firm ethical compass remain the cornerstones of success in Saudi public relations. The agencies that fuse advanced technology with human insight will lead the industry's next chapter. This is a defining moment that demands communicators be shapers of change, not mere spectators.



Abdullah Inayat is co-founder and director of Saudi Arabia-based W7WorldWide

Note: This article reflects the views of the author and is published as part of PRovoke Media's opinion section. It does not necessarily represent the views of PRovoke Media or its editorial team. We welcome a range of perspectives and invite readers to submit thoughtful responses or counterpoints for consideration to [email protected] .