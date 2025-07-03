Celebrate Independence: Wilmatm Sets ABA Practices Free From Manual Workflows With Powerful Patient Relationship Management

AI-Powered Software Empowers ABA Practices to Strengthen Patient Relationships and Streamline Workflows with Next-Generation Tools

DIABLO, Calif., July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nation lights up the sky in celebration of independence, WilmaTM, a leading AI-powered practice management solution tailored for Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy practices, is proudly launching its refreshed Patient Relationship Management capabilities. Much like the fireworks that illuminate the night, this comprehensive update revitalizes existing features and introduces new ones that empower ABA professionals to secure their independence from cumbersome administrative tasks and foster stronger patient relationships, all while celebrating American spirit and innovation.

By integrating these enhancements directly into its established practice management platform, WilmaTM ensures that every role - practice owners, clinicians, managers, and front-office staff - gains the tools needed to streamline workflows, nurture patient engagement, and unlock new levels of operational freedom. With this refresh, WilmaTM is setting a new standard in how ABA practices manage relationships, automate their processes, and analyze critical data in one unified, user-friendly, and HIPAA-compliant environment.

From integrated communication tools to automated workflows that free staff from repetitive tasks, every facet of WilmaTM's Patient Relationship Management has been thoughtfully redesigned and expanded. This ensures ABA practices can focus less on juggling disparate systems and more on delivering quality therapy that truly makes a difference.

Key Features and Enhancements:

Practices can now store, access, and manage all patient details - contact information, family relationships, and assigned care teams - in one secure location. Custom fields make it possible to capture unique data points that reflect each practice's specialty and style, while maintaining HIPAA compliance and safeguarding patient privacy.The refreshed Patient Relationship Management feature integrates seamlessly with WilmaTM's existing tools for client enrollment. Customizable intake forms, secure document uploads, e-signatures, and automated approval workflows ensure that the onboarding process is smooth, efficient, and liberated from unnecessary manual effort.Built-in email, SMS, and voice communication tools connect practices with their patients, caregivers, and internal team members on a more personal level. Automated messages - such as appointment reminders, progress updates, and customized outreach - run in the background, allowing clinicians to spend more time where it truly matters: delivering exceptional care.Assigning tasks, setting reminders, and tracking interactions now happens at the speed of a sparkler. WilmaTM provides transparency into who is responsible for what and keeps everyone aligned, ensuring nothing slips through the cracks and that patients experience a consistent, personalized journey.Insightful dashboards and reporting tools illuminate patterns and trends - just like a grand fireworks finale. Practices can segment patients by insurance provider, monitor intake progress, identify communication bottlenecks, and make data-driven decisions that fuel sustained growth and improved patient outcomes.

Perspectives from Industry Leaders

"In the spirit of independence and forward thinking that defines our nation, our Patient Relationship Management refresh marks a milestone in simplifying and humanizing ABA therapy operations," said Rushal Patel, VP of Customer Success at Witty Wilma, Inc. "We've taken everything our customers love about WilmaTM, combined it with feedback from our users, and incorporated cutting-edge enhancements that enable practices to focus on what truly matters: delivering compassionate, effective care. Our new features ensure clinicians and staff are free from administrative fireworks so they can spend more time nurturing meaningful patient relationships." The refreshed Patient Relationship Management features are now available to all WilmaTM subscribers at no additional cost.

About WilmaTM

WilmaTM is an AI-powered practice management system dedicated to revolutionizing how ABA practices operate. By integrating intuitive technology and context-aware automation directly into daily workflows, WilmaTM empowers healthcare professionals to deliver exceptional patient care while maximizing operational efficiency.

For More Information

To learn more about WilmaTM's revamped Patient Relationship Management features and how WilmaTM is reshaping the future of ABA practice management and creating a more sustainable work environment, visit or contact our sales team at [email protected] .

Media Contact:

Rushal Patel

VP, Customer Success

Witty Wilma, Inc.

888-284-8413

[email protected]



SOURCE Witty Wilma, Inc.

