Noodle Acquires Mindmax To Strengthen Marketing And Enrollment Capabilities For Universities

NEW YORK, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodle Partners, PBC today announced the acquisition of key assets MindMax, LLC, a leading marketing and enrollment agency that partners with colleges and universities. The move strengthens Noodle's ability to deliver flexible, integrated solutions across the student journey-from discovery to graduation.

"We're excited to be working with Lee and his excellent team," said John Katzman, CEO of Noodle. "Universities' needs have evolved, and so has Noodle. While we started as a next-generation OPM, we now offer enrollment and learning technology and services that are closely aligned but loosely coupled-giving our partners more flexibility, transparency, and control."

MindMax founder and CEO Lee Maxey will join Noodle as Chief Strategy Officer. "After 16 years serving dozens of schools, this is a tremendous opportunity to deepen our relationship with our partner universities," said Maxey. "In addition to our marketing and enrollment expertise, Noodle brings best-in-class learning design, student support, placement, and technology services. Together, we can help institutions find and support the right students more effectively."

Dr. Melik Peter Khoury, President of Unity Environmental University, echoed the strategic union: "we've intentionally steered clear of traditional OPMs because they rely on outdated assumptions. We chose to work with MindMax because they understood our mission and helped us connect with the right graduate students without compromising our model. Their partnership with Noodle brings another layer of aligned support that is focused on substance over scale and outcomes over optics."

With over 80 university partners across the U.S., Noodle will now offer an even more comprehensive suite of enrollment, learning, and support services, all designed to help institutions thrive on their own terms.

About Noodle

Noodle is the leading tech-enabled strategy and services partner for higher education. A Certified B corporation, Noodle, which was founded in 2013, has developed infrastructure and facilitated online enrollment growth for some of the best academic institutions in the world. Noodle empowers universities to transform the world through life-changing learning. It offers strategic consulting to advise partners as they navigate their futures, provides services tailored to meet their growth aspirations, and deploys technology, tools, and platforms that integrate for scale, making our partners more resilient, responsive, efficient, and interconnected. .

About MindMax

Founded in 2009, MindMax provides enrollment marketing, recruitment, and strategic consulting services to colleges and universities. With deep expertise with adult and online learners, MindMax helps institutions better realize their institutional mission.

Contact:

Noodle

Keri Hoyt, COO & President

[email protected]

917-881-9295

SOURCE Noodle

