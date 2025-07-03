Adsposure And Metrolink Tulsa Kick Off New Advertising Partnership
The first advertisement has already hit the streets, a full wrap for the Tulsa Area Ozone Alert! Program – showcasing one of the dynamic advertising options that the partnership provides.
"Partnering with Adsposure opens the door to new and innovative ways for local businesses and nonprofits to connect with the Tulsa community," said Scott Marr, General Manager of MetroLink Tulsa. "We're excited to offer advertising opportunities that not only help organizations grow but also deepen the relationship between MetroLink and the city we proudly serve. This partnership allows us to turn our vehicles and spaces into moving platforms that support and promote the people, causes, and businesses that make Tulsa thrive."
Current MetroLink Tulsa advertisers will be contacted directly by Adsposure, if they haven't been already, to ensure a smooth transition. Meanwhile, businesses curious about getting involved are welcome to reach out at any time. With Adsposure, advertisers gain access to innovative and engaging ways to connect with audiences in Tulsa and beyond.
As Tulsa continues to grow and evolve, advertising on public transportation stands out as one of the most effective ways for brands to connect with the community. It's a smart, locally rooted strategy for boosting visibility, driving engagement, and growing alongside the city. Businesses and agencies interested in exploring transit advertising opportunities in Tulsa can learn more and view Adsposure's media kit by visiting adsposure/media-kit or calling 833-BUS-WRAP (833-287-9727).
About MetroLink Tulsa:
MetroLink Tulsa is the public transportation provider serving the Tulsa metropolitan area. Formerly known as Tulsa Transit, MetroLink Tulsa connects the community through fixed-route bus service, MicroLink on-demand rides, and paratransit service with LinkAssist. Our mission is to connect people to progress and prosperity. To learn more, visit .
About Adsposure:
Since 2003, Adsposure and its parent company, EST03, have been helping advertisers do more than simply stand out among media noise. Adsposure helps advertisers and ad agencies surpass marketing goals by increasing the frequency and reach of their Out of Home Advertising efforts and have helped transit authorities realize millions of dollars in untapped earning potential. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Adsposure has teams in Des Moines, Fort Worth, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Louisville, Youngstown, and now Tulsa, OK.
Media Contact:
Morgan Schulten
[email protected]
513-729-7296
SOURCE Adsposure
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
