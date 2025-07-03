Navitas Semiconductor To Participate In Upcoming CJS Securities Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORRANCE, Calif., July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor , the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company and industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and silicon carbide (SiC) technology, has announced participation in the following upcoming investor events:

CJS Securities 25 th Annual“New Ideas” Summer Conference

July 10th, 2025, Presentation 10:00-10:45 ET and 1-on-1 meetings with Gene Sheridan, CEO

Location: Metropolis Country Club – White Plains, NY

To learn more and submit a registration request, contact ...

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, celebrating 10 years of power innovation founded in 2014. GaNFastTM power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiCTM power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include AI datacenters, EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, mobile and consumer. Over 300 Navitas patents are issued or pending, with the industry's first and only 20-year GaNFast warranty . Navitas was the world's first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral ® -certified .

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited and affiliates. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Contact:

Lori Barker Investor Relations

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at