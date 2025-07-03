403
Ferry sinks near Bali leaving at least four people dead
(MENAFN) A ferry traveling near the Indonesian island of Bali sank late Wednesday night, resulting in the deaths of at least four people, with 30 others still missing, according to the country’s search and rescue agency.
The vessel, KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya, had departed from Ketapang in East Java and was en route to Gilimanuk in Bali when it sank roughly 30 minutes after setting off at 11:20 p.m. local time. The incident occurred amid turbulent sea conditions, with waves reportedly reaching up to 2.5 meters.
Rescue teams have managed to save 31 people and recover four bodies so far. Several survivors were reportedly found unconscious after spending hours adrift in the water. The search for the missing passengers is ongoing, with nine rescue boats and local fishermen assisting in the operation.
Officials from the Surabaya search and rescue office stated that four survivors managed to escape using a lifeboat and were located early Thursday morning.
Nanang Sigit, head of the agency, told local outlets that initial efforts to reach the ferry were hampered by rough weather. “The ferry could not be contacted via radio from the beginning. Then it could be contacted by other ships from the same company. But the ship was already in a tilting condition,” he was quoted as saying.
Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto, who is currently on a visit to Saudi Arabia, has called for an urgent response to the tragedy. Additional rescue personnel and equipment have been dispatched to aid in the search efforts.
At the time of the sinking, the ferry was carrying 53 passengers, 12 crew members, and 22 vehicles, including 14 trucks. The Ketapang-Gilimanuk route is among the most heavily used ferry lines in the country, frequently utilized by both commuters and cargo transporters.
Ferry disasters are not uncommon in Indonesia, a sprawling archipelago of over 17,000 islands where water transportation is widespread and safety protocols are sometimes poorly enforced.
