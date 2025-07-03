QIMC-Led Hydrogen Exploration Initiative Expands Into Ontario Through Strategic Partnership With Diagnamed And INRS For Natural Hydrogen Development

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2025) - Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) ("QIMC" or the "Company"), North America's premier natural hydrogen exploration company, is pleased to announce that its proprietary exploration model, co-developed with the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS), will be deployed in Ontario through a strategic collaboration with DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (CSE: DMED) ("DiagnaMed"). This expansion marks a major milestone for QIMC as its cutting-edge model, proven in the Temiscamingue region of Quebec, is now serving as the foundation for DiagnaMed's Ontario hydrogen exploration campaign.

The campaign, led by Dr. Marc Richer-Laflèche of INRS and supported by QIMC's technical team, will involve the collection of over 2,000 soil gas samples across DiagnaMed's Ontario land package. Members of the Temiscamingue First Nations will also participate in the campaign, reinforcing a commitment to inclusive, respectful, and community-focused exploration.

QIMC's exploration model, successfully implemented in St-Bruno-de-Guigues, has delivered exceptional results that are now informing regional exploration strategies across North America. Key findings from the Quebec program include:



Sustained high hydrogen (H2) concentrations directly tied to rapid, fault-controlled gas migration.

Evidence of deep, actively replenished hydrogen sources, likely driven by radiolysis or iron oxidation processes. Clear identification of a textbook "advective fault" degassing system-among the most compelling natural hydrogen systems documented globally.

"The fact that our model is now being adopted for DiagnaMed's Ontario campaign is a powerful validation of the work our team and partners have undertaken over the past two years," said John Karagiannidis, CEO of QIMC. "This collaboration reflects not only the technical strength of our approach, but also the growing recognition of QIMC as a leader in natural hydrogen exploration in North America. We look forward to supporting this campaign and advancing scientific discovery in collaboration with INRS and DiagnaMed."

QIMC is committed to expanding its hydrogen development footprint across North America with collaborative, science-driven partnerships that respect local communities and the environment.

About DiagnaMed Holdings Corp.

DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (CSE: DMED) (OTCQB: DGNMF) is a Canadian technology innovator specializing in advanced hydrogen extraction technologies designed to support the rapidly growing natural hydrogen industry. Focused on commercial scalability, DiagnaMed aims to deliver cost-effective, sustainable, and efficient hydrogen solutions critical for global energy security and decarbonization. Visit DiagnaMed .

For more information about Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. and its products, please visit .

About Québec Innovative Materials Corp.

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company dedicated to exploring and harnessing the potential of Canada's abundant resources. With properties in Ontario and Québec, QIMC is focused on specializing in the exploration of white (natural) hydrogen and high-grade silica deposits. QIMC is committed to sustainable practices and innovation. With a focus on environmental stewardship and cutting-edge extraction technology, we aim to unlock the full potential of these materials to drive forward clean energy solutions to power the AI and carbon-neutral economy and contribute to a more sustainable future.

QUÉBEC INNOVATIVE MATERIALS CORP.

John Karagiannidis

Chief Executive Officer