IREN Expands AI Cloud With 2.4K NVIDIA Blackwell Gpus

SYDNEY, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IREN Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) (“IREN”) today announced the purchase of 2.4k next-generation NVIDIA Blackwell B200 and B300 GPUs for ~$130m, including fit-out costs.1 The purchase is fully funded from existing cash, however, IREN is also evaluating a range of financing alternatives to support its AI Cloud Services growth.

The order (1.3k B200 and 1.1k B300 GPUs) will be installed over the coming months at IREN's Prince George, BC campus, with any displaced mining hardware expected to be redistributed to other sites. Combined with the existing 1.9k Hopper GPUs, this expansion increases IREN's fleet to approximately 4.3k NVIDIA GPUs. With 50MW of dedicated power, Prince George can ultimately host more than 20,000 Blackwell GPUs, providing a clear runway for phased growth.2

The Blackwell architecture delivers significant advancements in performance and efficiency, positioning IREN among the first cloud providers to offer next-generation compute in a supply-constrained market. Observed demand from AI-native enterprises, cloud operators and hyperscalers continues to increase as training and inference workloads grow.

IREN expects the deployment to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns on a stand-alone basis while simultaneously supporting active discussions across its AI Data Center business. IREN's vertically integrated platform, underpinned by 2,910 MW of grid-connected power, is uniquely positioned to deliver powered shells, build-to-suit, turnkey colocation, and fully managed cloud services, providing customers with flexible, end-to-end solutions across the AI infrastructure stack.

“This investment is compelling on two fronts: strong near-term economics and meaningful strategic positioning,” said Daniel Roberts, Co-CEO of IREN.

"Expanding our Blackwell footprint not only enables us to meet current customer demand, it also supports the broader infrastructure conversations driving our next phase of growth.”

About IREN

IREN is a vertically integrated data center business powering the future of Bitcoin, AI and beyond utilizing 100% renewable energy. Strategically located in renewable-rich, fiber-connected regions across the U.S. and Canada, IREN's large-scale, grid-connected facilities are purpose-built for the next generation of power-dense computing applications.



Power & Land Portfolio: 2,910MW of grid-connected power secured across >2,000 acres in the U.S. and Canada, with an additional multi-gigawatt development pipeline.

Next-Generation Data Centers: 810MW of operating data centers underpinning three verticals: Bitcoin Mining, AI Cloud Services and AI Data Centers.

Bitcoin Mining: one of the world's largest and lowest-cost Bitcoin producers with 50 EH/s of installed self-mining capacity.

AI Cloud Services: delivering high performance cloud compute to AI customers with next-generation NVIDIA GPUs. AI Data Centers: end-to-end design, construction and operation of data center infrastructure tailored for AI workloads, with up to 50MW (IT load) liquid cooled capacity scheduled for delivery in 2025.



