40% Of Banking Work Will Be Redefined By AI By 2030, Thoughtlinks CEO Sumeet Chabria Projects - And It's Already Underway

MIAMI, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThoughtLinks , a strategic advisory firm founded by global banking executive Sumeet Chabria and focused on banks and capital markets, released a bold projection: By 2030, nearly 40% of banking technology, operations, and knowledge work will be redefined by AI. As first reported this morning by Business Insider, these findings, based on proprietary modeling of nearly 5,000 banking processes, confirm that this change is already underway.

Driving this transformation is the convergence of generative and agentic AI, democratized data, cloud-native infrastructure, and intelligent automation-forces that are rapidly accelerating disruption. At its core lies a structural shift altering both the nature of work itself and who performs it. A new generation of AI agents-“ digital workers ”-is emerging, designed to collaborate with people and amplify human capabilities.

“AI capabilities are increasingly embedded within vendor systems, platforms, and tools, even if not yet fully activated,” says Chabria.“This is quietly accelerating structural change beneath the surface.”

A Strategic Blueprint for Value Creation in Banking and Capital Markets

To compete in this new reality, banks must align four strategic pillars into a practical blueprint for sustainable value. These pillars form the foundation of ThoughtLinks' core proposition and power effective AI-enabled business goals:



AI-First Technology Strategy

Enterprise-Wide Transformation

Growth and Efficiency through AI Future-Ready Workforce Strategies

Where the Shift Is Already Happening

AI-driven reinvention spans all areas of banking. Agentic AI, in particular, complements banking's relationship-driven approach. AI agents promise to enhance interactions with customers and employees by providing context and continuity, expanding organizational capacity.



Consumer banking - Virtual AI assistants anticipate customer needs, answer queries, and suggest next-best actions.

Wealth management - AI synthesizes data, client preferences, and portfolio performance to surface personalized insights and augment advisor capacity.

Credit and lending - Conversational AI streamlines complex applications, flags risks early, and accelerates approvals.

Customer servicing - Intelligent agents resolve a growing share of routine requests, reducing costs and enhancing experiences.

Risk and compliance - Early deployments monitor transactions and communications in real time, detect anomalies, and escalate threats-potentially establishing a new enterprise-wide line of defense. Global markets - AI supports analysts and traders by summarizing vast volumes of information, curating signals, and stress-testing investment theses.

In technology and operations -where nearly half a bank's workforce and suppliers operate-AI is reinventing how systems are built, tested, and delivered. The traditional software development lifecycle faces unprecedented change as more productive and faster ways to build systems emerge. In parallel, sourcing and service models are evolving as human labor moves toward AI-enabled processes, prompting a rethink of supplier strategies, operating models, and contracts.

The scale and pace of change raise enterprise questions, such as:

Growth & Efficiency:

How can we scale AI effectively while delivering measurable ROI?

Operations:

Which processes should shift to AI, and how can doing so simplify the enterprise landscape? And how should we modernize global capability centers (GCCs) to keep pace?

Risk & Controls:

As we automate, how do we build smarter safeguards and ensure AI runs within strong, adaptive guardrails?

Talent & Culture:

Which tasks are impacted, and when? How do we rethink roles and help people view AI as a growth opportunity?



And for the leaders navigating it all-it takes staying clear on what matters, building new disciplines, trusting your gut, and rallying the right people around a vision that makes the path ahead feel steady, not overwhelming.

Roadmap to 2030

As AI reshapes banking, institutions must move beyond isolated use cases and proactively assess how this technology impacts everyday tasks. This means continually examining and aligning business activities with strategic objectives.

“The winners in this new era will not just implement AI-they will thoughtfully redesign their organizations around it,” Chabria concluded.“Their strategic advantage will come from elevating both people and performance, ensuring that human ingenuity remains central to innovation and progress.”

About ThoughtLinks

ThoughtLinks is a strategic advisory firm specializing in AI strategy, enterprise transformation, and innovation for banking and capital markets. Led by CEO Sumeet Chabria and composed entirely of former global C-suite executives, the firm partners with Fortune 500 institutions to drive AI-powered growth, efficiency, and workforce transformation.

True to its name, Thought 'Links' connects strategic business needs to best-in-class solutions, next-gen technology, and top talent across the financial services ecosystem- empowering human potential .

For more information, visit or learn more about our CEO and founder, Sumeet Chabria .

