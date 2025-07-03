Surgical Clip Market Report 2025 Strategic Insights For Companies Seeking Expansion, Growth & Competitive Advantage

The Business Research Company

How Big Is The Global Surgical Clip Market Expected To Grow?

In recent years, surgical clip market size has experienced rapid growth. A fresh surge from $0.96 billion in 2024 to $1.08 billion in 2025 propels the market forward, showing an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.0%. The historical growth of this market can be attributed to several key factors such as increased prevalence of chronic diseases, improvements in surgical techniques, rising awareness of postoperative complications, increased hospital infrastructure and surgical facilities, and a surge in the adoption of advanced imaging and visualization tools.

What Does The Future Hold For The Surgical Clip Market?

In the years to come, the surgical clip market is anticipated to see exponential growth. By 2029, the market is projected to be worth $1.75 billion, reflecting a CAGR of 12.7%. The forecasted period points to growth driven by rising surgical volumes, a growth spurt in minimally invasive surgeries MIS, an uptick in the prevalence of chronic diseases, increase in bariatric and cosmetic surgeries, and a surge in ambulatory surgical centers. Key trends forecasted in this period include the integration of robotic surgery systems, a shift towards bioabsorbable surgical clips, rising demand for laparoscopic clip appliers, preference for disposable over reusable clips, and the advent of digital inventory and smart surgical kits.

What Drives The Surgical Clip Market?

The growth of surgical procedures worldwide propels the momentum of the surgical clip market. Surgical procedures - medical operations that involve manual or instrument-based strategies to diagnose, treat, or manage diseases, injuries, or abnormalities - are rising due to increasing chronic disease prevalence, opening the doorway for more surgical interventions to manage complications and improve patients' quality of life. Surgical clips, providing a quick, reliable, and minimally invasive method to close or clamp blood vessels and tissues, aid these surgical procedures. By controlling bleeding, reducing complication risks, and shortening surgery duration, they prove vital in the surgical field. In March 2023, the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, a UK-based surgical organization, reported that 31,057 cosmetic surgeries were performed in 2022. Compared to 2021, this figure marks a 102% rise. Hence, the increasing surgical procedures are significantly contributing to the growth of the surgical clip market.

Which companies are leading the surgical clip market?

Industry heavyweights like Cardinal Health Inc., Johnson & Johnson, 3M Company, Stryker Corporation, and Medline Industries Inc., among others, steer the surgical clip market. They continuously drive the market forward with their innovative products.

What are the emerging trends?

Innovations, including single-use hemostasis clips designed to enhance surgical efficiency, patient safety, and clinical outcomes, are a growing trend where companies focus their efforts. In March 2025, Olympus Corporation, a Japan-based medical technology company, launched the Retentia HemoClip, a new hemostasis clip satisfying GI endoscopists' needs.

Market segments in the surgical clip industry

1 By Type: Hemostatic Clips, Ligating Clips, Biliary Clips, Tissue Clips, Other Types

2 By Material: Titanium, Tantalum, Stainless Steel, Polymer, Biocompatible

3 By Application: General Surgery, Cardiac Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Urological Surgery

4 By End Use: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Other End Users

In the surgical clip market, North America held the most significant segment in 2024. The fastest-growing region, however, is expected to be Asia-Pacific during the forecast period. Overall, the surgical clip market report covers Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa regions.

