Serbian Armed Forces Rolling Out Fresh Fleet Of Medical Vehicles (PHOTO)
In the near future, an extra 20 Fiat Ducato medical vehicles, decked out with all the bells and whistles, will be rolled out to cater to the Serbian Armed Forces, with the goal of boosting healthcare for our brave military personnel and those covered by military insurance.
Minister Gašić emphasized that the procurement of new medical vehicles is another important step in strengthening the capabilities of the Serbian Armed Forces.
"With the delivery of new medical vehicles, we continue to improve the conditions for modern functioning of healthcare in the Serbian Armed Forces. These vehicles will enable faster and more efficient treatment of patients both in peacetime and in emergency situations. The Ministry of Defense will continue to invest in every segment of the defense system," the minister said.
He mentioned that putting money into new equipment is a match made in heaven with elevating the standards of military personnel.
The procured vehicles are intended to equip medical platoons and sections within the Serbian Armed Forces units, significantly enhancing medical support for units as well as the quality of care for injured and ill personnel.
The handover ceremony was also attended by Major General Saša Petrović, Chief of the Logistics Department of the General Staff, Colonel Nikola Matović, Deputy Chief of the Minister of Defense's Cabinet; and Colonel Boris Stojković, Chief of the Chief of the General Staff's Cabinet.
