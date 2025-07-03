Fangzhou Tops China's App Store Chart For Healthcare Apps

GUANGZHOU, China, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fangzhou Inc. ("Fangzhou" or the "Company") (06086), a leader in Internet healthcare solutions, earned the top spot in the June 2025 China AppStore Healthcare TOP100 Free APP Rankings with its Fangzhou Online Pharmacy App, according to a report by the leading digital economy media outlet 100EC. The achievement follows a nine-position surge from May's rankings, reflecting increasing user adoption of the Company's AI-enabled healthcare solutions.

Third-party analytics show Fangzhou's online pharmacy has maintained its position as China's most active healthcare vertical platform since 2020. The platform's registered user base grew from 42.7 million registered users in 2023 to 49.2 million as of December 31, 2024, while monthly active users reached 10.1 million - a 20% year-on-year increase. This growth results from ongoing AI-powered enhancements to Fangzhou's chronic disease management services, which have significantly improved user engagement and retention.

Dr. Xie Fangmin, founder, chairman, and CEO of Fangzhou, commented, "Achieving this top ranking affirms our AI-driven approach to Internet healthcare. It also reflects China's rapidly growing demand for convenient, reliable digital medical services. We remain committed to technological innovation that addresses evolving healthcare needs of our customers."

Technology-Driven Solutions

The Company's digital supply chain network now connects with over 1,500 suppliers and 900 pharmaceutical companies, including major multinational and domestic leaders. This extensive partnership network enables the Company to offer the widest possible selection of prescription drugs, ensuring comprehensive access for patients nationwide.

AI-Powered Innovation

Looking ahead, Fangzhou will continue to embrace its core philosophy of advancing growth through AI-enabled innovation. By leveraging its advanced technological capabilities, the company aims to meet the rising demand for personalized health services while making significant contributions to the Healthy China 2030 objectives. Fangzhou is focused on integrating advanced AI technologies with healthcare solutions to enhance service quality, increase accessibility, and pioneer new digital health management models that align with national health priorities and the evolving needs of patients.

About Fangzhou Inc.

Fangzhou Inc. (06086) is China's leading online chronic disease management platform, serving 49.2 million registered users and 223,000 physicians (as of December 31, 2024). The Company specializes in delivering tailored medical care and precision medicine solutions. For more information, visit

About the Ranking

Compiled by the E-Commerce Research Center and the Digital Healthcare Unit of 100EC, the monthly AppStore China Free Rankings (Healthcare) TOP100 represents one of China's most authoritative assessments of medical app performance.

