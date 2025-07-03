Ragnarok Zero Official Launching In Taiwan, Hong Kong And Macau On July 3, 2025
Ragnarok Zero is a game based on the original Ragnarok Online universe, designed to recapture the nostalgic sentiment and gameplay of the early days. The game enhances player enjoyment by introducing new content like exclusive PVP maps and seasonal events. It is available for playing after downloading the PC client through official website.
Gravity stated, "Ragnarok Zero aims to deliver the classic nostalgia of the early Ragnarok Online experience while introducing new system for added enjoyment. We hope to meet the expectations of players who have long awaited the game and invite everyone to participate in the various events being held to celebrate the official launch."
[Gravity Official Website]
[Ragnarok Zero Official Website]
[Ragnarok Zero Facebook Page]
[Ragnarok Zero Bahamut Page]
About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------
Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity's principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 regions. For more information about Gravity, please visit .
Contact:
Mr. Heung Gon Kim
Chief Financial Officer
Gravity Co., Ltd.
Email: ...
Ms. Jin Lee
Ms. Yujin Oh
IR Unit
Gravity Co., Ltd.
Email: ...
Telephone: +82-2-2132-7801
