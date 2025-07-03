Dimhum Launches Revolutionary Crowdshipping Service

Co Founders

What is Crowdshipping

Earn while you travel

DimHum is not just a shipping solution, it is creating a global community of trust, connection, and support.

- Mohammad Mehedi Hasan, Co-Founder & CEO, DimHum Inc YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DimHum Inc., an innovative global crowdshipping startup platform, proudly announces the launch of its crowd shipping services connecting the USA - Bangladesh - USA, with rapid expansion plans to include Canada, and over 150 countries within the next year.DimHum offers a groundbreaking way for people to send gifts, important personal items, and essential goods-such as cloths, books, laptops, over-the-counter medicines, and smartphones-to their loved ones across borders in a fast, reliable, and affordable manner. Unlike traditional courier services, DimHum leverages a trusted network of travelers who transport packages safely and personally, providing a more efficient and human-centered shipping experience."DimHum is more than a courier service. It's a bridge between families, friends, and communities around the world," said Mohammad Mehedi Hasan, Co-Founder and CEO of DimHum Inc. "Whether it's sending a birthday gift, vital documents, or everyday essentials, DimHum ensures that distance is no longer a barrier."Within the next 24 months, DimHum plans to expand services to at least 150 countries, offering seamless, secure, and affordable cross-border package delivery.How DimHum Works:1.Senders post their delivery requests on the DimHum platform (mobile Apps or Web).2.Travelers accept requests that match their travel itinerary.3.Items are picked up and delivered personally, often faster and at a lower cost than traditional couriers.4.Both parties are protected by DimHum's secure platform, identity verification process by Plaid, payment gateway by Stripe.Key Features:.Global Coverage: Expanding rapidly to key international routes..Cost-Effective: Cheaper than conventional courier services..Fast Delivery: Items travel with real passengers, reducing shipping times..Trusted Community: Verified travelers and secure transactions..Item Types: Cloths, Gifts, electronics, medicines (OTC only), documents, and more.DimHum is not just a shipping solution, it is creating a global community of trust, connection, and support.For more information or to start sending today, visit:Media Contact:Mohammad Mehedi Hasan, Co-FounderDimHum Inc.Phone: +1 (646) 444-1155Email: ...Website:

Mehedi Hasan

Dimhum Inc

+1 6462125656

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.