Judge Allows Deportation of Egyptian Suspect’s Family

Judge Allows Deportation of Egyptian Suspect's Family


2025-07-03 05:43:35
(MENAFN) A federal court in Texas has authorized the deportation of the family of Mohamed Sabry Soliman, an Egyptian citizen who is currently facing multiple legal charges related to a violent incident involving a firebomb.

As reported by a news agency, Soliman is accused of murder and hate crimes following an attack that occurred in Boulder, Colorado.

This ruling effectively rejects the legal appeal submitted by Soliman’s relatives in an effort to prevent their removal from the United States.

The news agency stated that Soliman’s spouse, Hayam El Gamal, was apprehended shortly after the June 1st incident and was initially scheduled for swift deportation.

Subsequently, deportation procedures for El Gamal and the couple’s five children were transferred to Texas, where a judge had previously issued a temporary stay on their removal.

However, that judicial order has since been revoked.

US District Judge Orlando Garcia has formally dismissed the family's legal case.

According to the news agency, Garcia explained, “Upon review of the parties’ advisories, the record, and the applicable law, the Court finds that it lacks jurisdiction to grant Petitioners the relief they seek and must dismiss this case without prejudice.”

Soliman is currently facing numerous criminal charges at the state level, which include first-degree murder, attempted murder, and assault.

In addition to these state-level accusations, Soliman is also undergoing federal prosecution for hate crime violations.

He has entered a plea of not guilty.

A court appearance in state court has been scheduled for July 15.

According to information from a state arrest affidavit, Soliman was born in Egypt and had resided in Kuwait for 17 years before relocating to the United States.

