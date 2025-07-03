So-Young Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

BEIJING, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- So-Young International Inc. (Nasdaq: SY ) ("So-Young" or the "Company"), the leading aesthetic treatment platform in China connecting consumers with online services and offline treatments, today announced that it has received a written compliance notification from the staff of the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") dated July 2, 2025, notifying the Company that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share requirement set forth under the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) (the "Minimum Bid Price Requirement").

As previously announced, on August 28, 2024, the Company was notified by Nasdaq that the Company was not in compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, as the closing bid price of the Company's American depositary shares ("ADSs") was below US$1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days. The Company was provided with a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until February 24, 2025, to regain compliance under the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. On February 25, 2025, Nasdaq granted the Company an extended period of 180 calendar days, or until August 25, 2025, to regain compliance with the Nasdaq's Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

On July 2, 2025, Nasdaq determined that for the last 10 consecutive business days, from June 17 to July 1, 2025, the closing bid price of the Company's ADSs has been at $1.00 per share or greater. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, and Nasdaq considers this matter now closed.

About So-Young International Inc.

So-Young International Inc. (Nasdaq: SY ) ("So-Young" or the "Company") is the leading aesthetic treatment platform in China connecting consumers with online services and offline treatments. The Company provides access to aesthetic treatments through its online platform and branded aesthetic centers, offering curated treatment information, facilitating online reservations, delivering high-quality treatments, and developing, producing and distributing optoelectronic medical equipment and injectable products. With its strong brand recognition, digital reach, affordable treatments and efficient supply chain, So-Young is well-positioned to serve its audience over the long term and grow along the medical aesthetic value chain.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about So-Young's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of the press release, and So-Young undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

