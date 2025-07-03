Myanmar Construction Industry Report 2025 Output To Register An AAGR Of 3.9% During 2026-2029, Supported By Investments In Renewable Energy, Infrastructure Projects, And Manufacturing Activities
Myanmar's construction industry is projected to grow by 2.3% in real terms in 2025. This will be driven by development in the infrastructure, and energy and utilities project developments, alongside an increase in foreign direct investment (FDI).
According to the Directorate of Investment and Company Administration (DICA), Myanmar secured MMK1.8 trillion ($690.2 million) in FDI for the financial year (FY) 2024-25 (from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025), with the Myanmar Investment Commission approving 60 foreign-invested enterprises.
During this period, the oil and gas industry attracted the highest FDI, totaling MMK924.5 billion ($357 million), followed by the manufacturing sector at MMK473.1 billion ($182.7 million), and the transport and communication sector at MMK227.1 billion ($87.7 million). Similarly, the reconstruction activity by the government after the devastating earthquake in March 2025 will also support the development of construction activity in the country. In March 2025, the Chinese government pledged MMK354.8 billion ($137 million) in humanitarian aid to fund the reconstruction of homes.
Over the remainder of the forecasted period, from 2026 to 2029, the construction industry is expected to register an annual average growth of 3.9%, supported by investments in renewable energy, infrastructure projects, and manufacturing activities. In May 2025, Myanmar's government and Russia signed an MMK57.2 trillion ($60 billion) agreement to cooperate on investments in the Dawei Special Economic Zone to develop a deep-sea port and an industrial estate in Dawei, located on the western Andaman Sea Coast in the Tanintharyi region of Myanmar.
This initiative encompasses the construction of a deep-sea port, a 196km industrial estate, a four-lane road, and a railway line leading to the special economic zone and will be implemented in phases by 2028.
Scope
- Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Myanmar, featuring details of key growth drivers. Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline. Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants
Reasons to Buy
- Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts Understand the latest industry and market trends Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures Evaluate competitive risk and success factors
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance
3 Context
3.1 Economic Performance
3.2 Political Environment and Policy
3.3 Demographics
3.4 Risk Profile
4 Construction Outlook
4.1 All Construction
- Outlook Latest news and developments
4.2 Commercial Construction
- Outlook Project analytics Latest news and developments
4.3 Industrial Construction
- Outlook Project analytics Latest news and developments
4.4 Infrastructure Construction
- Outlook Project analytics Latest news and developments
4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction
- Outlook Project analytics Latest news and developments
4.6 Institutional Construction
- Outlook Latest news and developments
4.7 Residential Construction
- Outlook Project analytics Latest news and developments
5 Key Industry Participants
5.1 Contractors
5.2 Consultants
6 Construction Market Data
7 Appendix
