U.S. Engine and Turbine Market Share, Growth and Forecast Report, 2032
(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) According to the latest market research study published by P&S Intelligence, the U.S. engine and turbine market is on a strong upward trajectory, growing from USD 40.4 billion in 2024 to a projected USD 59.5 billion by 2032, reflecting a solid CAGR of 5.1%.
This growth is driven by a steep rise in energy demand across sectors such as power generation, aerospace, and industrial manufacturing. Innovative, eco-friendly power production techniques are becoming increasingly integral, and the rapid adoption of advanced technologies—like digital control systems and high-efficiency blade materials—is reshaping the competitive arena.
Regulatory pressure to reduce carbon emissions is compelling manufacturers to develop next-generation equipment with cleaner combustion profiles. Meanwhile, government incentives and infrastructure upgrades are fuelling large-scale investment in modernizing national energy assets. With these factors combining to pave the way for heightened investments and R&D, the market is set to experience steady and sustainable expansion.
Key Insights
• The engine and turbine market in the U.S. is segmented by product types—such as gas turbines, steam turbines, and wind turbines—and by end use industries including power generation, aerospace, oil & gas, and manufacturing.
• Regionally, demand is particularly strong in areas with aging infrastructure undergoing renovation, especially across the Midwest and South, while coastal states see growth driven by offshore wind and marine applications.
• Technological innovation is a major trend: integration of digital twins, predictive maintenance systems (IoT-enabled sensors), and additive manufacturing of turbine blades is delivering greater efficiency and reliability.
• Advancements in materials science—particularly ceramic matrix composites—are enabling turbines to withstand higher temperatures, improving thermal efficiency and reducing fuel consumption.
• The shift toward cleaner energy is opening new opportunities: manufacturers are investing in hydrogen-ready turbines and hybrid systems (gas turbines paired with battery storage) to align with decarbonization goals.
• Competitive dynamics are intensifying—with major OEMs collaborating on joint R&D and smaller engineering firms creating niche offerings such as micro turbines and modular solutions.
• Government programs, especially tax incentives and clean energy grants, are spurring companies to innovate and expand—opening commercialization pathways for new entrants.
• The aftermarket segment—covering maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO)—is gaining importance as operators aim to enhance lifespan and reduce operating costs through surveillance analytics and service packages.
• Emerging opportunities include co deployment of turbines with carbon capture systems and micro grids for remote or industrial applications, positioning suppliers to supply turnkey solutions.
• The confluence of decarbonization mandates, energy security needs, and industrial modernization is steering manufacturers and executives to view engine and turbine deployments as strategic, long-term investments.
