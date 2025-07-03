403
China Assures EU: Beijing Poses No Challenge Amid U.S. Tensions
(MENAFN) China’s Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, reassured the European Union that Beijing should not be equated with the United States, stressing that the bloc "won’t face any challenge" from China. His remarks come amid rising US tariffs and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Speaking on Wednesday during the latest round of the China-EU high-level strategic dialogue, Wang Yi addressed EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas in Brussels, according to an official statement released by Beijing.
“On issues of peace and security,” Wang remarked, “China has the best track record among major countries in today's world.”
He also emphasized, “China is not the United States, and its path should not be mirrored against America's historical trajectory,” underscoring the unique direction China has taken.
Acknowledging the historical, cultural, and value-based differences between China and the EU, Wang stressed that such disparities “should not warrant rivalry, nor their disagreements necessitate confrontation.”
Despite Europe grappling with multiple challenges, Wang reassured Kallas, “they have never come – and will never come – from China, whether in the past, present or future.”
This dialogue comes at a time when the EU is under increased pressure from the US on issues like tariffs and defense spending, particularly as the Trump administration has resumed engagement with Russia amid the war in Ukraine.
Wang, who is currently on a weeklong European tour, started his meetings in Belgium, where he met with Prime Minister Bart De Wever and Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot on Wednesday. He also held talks with EU Council President Antonio Costa before meeting Kaja Kallas for the strategic dialogue.
The minister’s European visit will continue with meetings in Berlin with German officials, followed by discussions in Paris with French representatives.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of China-EU bilateral relations, which have evolved into a comprehensive strategic partnership. A high-level summit of Chinese and EU leaders is scheduled for later this month, though the exact venue remains undisclosed.
