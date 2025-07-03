QIA Invests In Innovative Healthcare Company, Kardium

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) has invested in innovative healthcare company, Kardium Inc., the developer of the Globe Pulsed Field System- an innovative treatment for atrial fibrillation (AF).

In a press release yesterdayday, QIA said that Kardium Inc. has raised $250m in a new financing round. QIA was joined by other new investors Janus Henderson Investors, MM Capital, Piper Heartland Healthcare Capital, Eventide Asset Management, and Eckuity Capital in leading the round. Existing investors also participated, including funds and accounts advised by T Rowe Price Associates, Inc., T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc., and Durable Capital Partners LP. The financing also includes an equity investment from a leading strategic investor.

"We're thrilled to have secured this transformational financing with a world-class syndicate of investors,” said Kevin Chaplin, CEO of Kardium. "This funding enables us to move ahead with the commercial launch of the Globe System by expanding our manufacturing capabilities and building a strong commercial team.

Everyone at Kardium is energized by the opportunity to bring the Globe System to market and help improve the lives of millions of patients worldwide suffering from atrial fibrillation."

Impressive clinical data from the pivotal PULSAR clinical study of the Globe System demonstrates remarkable results with the Globe System, showing freedom from atrial arrhythmia at 1 year of 78 percent in paroxysmal AF patients, with 0 percent device-related primary safety events.

The new funding will enable Kardium to pursue regulatory approvals for the Globe System, further expand its manufacturing facilities and production capacity, and establish a clinical support and commercial team in preparation for the anticipated commercial launch of the Globe System later this year.

The Globe Pulsed Field System consists of a sophisticated catheter with a 122-electrode array and advanced software that enables rapid pulmonary vein isolation, high-definition mapping, and the ability to ablate anywhere in the atrium - all with a single catheter.

Kardium Inc. (kardium) is a rapidly growing, privately held medical solutions company that has developed an advanced system for atrial fibrillation (AF) treatment: the Globe System.

Kardium has built an outstanding team, who have worked with top medical advisors to develop the Globe System. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Kardium has consistently ranked as one of the top companies to work for in British Columbia.