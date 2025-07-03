403
Massive Outage Strikes X
(MENAFN) A significant disruption hit X users globally on Wednesday, leaving thousands unable to access the platform, as confirmed by Downdetector data.
At around 1400GMT, over 14,000 reports indicated widespread issues, impacting tens of thousands of users. Of the complaints, 52% mentioned trouble connecting to the app, while 42% faced problems accessing the website. Additionally, 6% of the reports cited server connection failures.
The outage appears to have affected users internationally, with no evidence suggesting that it was linked to regional internet filtering or country-specific disruptions.
So far, the company has not issued a statement addressing the situation.
It’s worth noting that Downdetector aggregates its data from user submissions, meaning the total number of affected users may be higher or lower than reported.
