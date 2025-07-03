Qatar Affirms Importance Of Innovative Financing, Effective Partnerships To Achieve Sdgs

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Seville: Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad affirmed the importance of innovative financing and effective partnerships in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

She emphasised Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's directives to make development as an investment in security, stability, and human dignity.

This came in Qatar's statement delivered by the Minister of State for International Cooperation during a high-level event organised by Qatar Fund for Development, titled“Innovative Financing for Sustainable Development: Addressing Gaps and Scaling Solutions” held on the sidelines of the 4th International Conference on Financing for Development in Seville, Spain.

She noted that Qatar hosted the Second International Conference on Financing for Development in 2008, and has since remained an active participant in all international and regional conferences on development financing. This reflects Qatar's commitment to enhancing international cooperation and contributing to global efforts to implement the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals, she added.

Qatar continues to implement its sustainable development agenda,“Qatar National Vision 2030,” which has focused since 2008 on human development, social development, economic development, and environmental development, she said, noting that, in early 2024, Qatar launched the third phase of its National Development Strategy, aimed at advancing the creation of a healthy society, building a diversified and sustainable knowledge-based economy, enhancing environmental sustainability, and strengthening the role of the family as the foundation of society.

The Minister underlined that, given today's global challenges, there is a pressing need to reinforce multilateral action and international cooperation, in accordance with the principles of the United Nations Charter and international law, while working to maintain international peace and security.