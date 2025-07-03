Imagen AI (IMAGE) Developer To Enable Ripple Labs Stablecoin RLUSD For Service Payments
Expanding decentralized access with flexible digital payment options.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
RLUSD, Ripple's U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin, brings high liquidity and compliance-ready infrastructure to the Web3 economy. By enabling RLUSD transactions across Imagen's ecosystem, the platform aims to streamline payments, reduce volatility for creators and communities, and provide a scalable alternative to native tokens for everyday transactions.
Users will soon be able to use RLUSD to customize profiles, unlock AI creation modules, activate node-hosting features, and support community-led initiatives across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana. The integration also aligns with Imagen's mission to foster a user-first decentralized economy with flexible, accessible, and secure digital tools.
This move follows Imagen's growing list of stablecoin and asset-backed support, including its XRP reserve and BTC-funded infrastructure rollout. RLUSD brings added stability and utility to the Imagen ecosystem-marking another milestone in its push to make AI-powered, creator-led social interaction universally accessible.
About Imagen Network
Imagen Network is a decentralized social platform that blends AI content generation with blockchain infrastructure to give users creative control and data ownership. Through tools like adaptive filters and tokenized engagement, Imagen fosters a new paradigm of secure, expressive, and community-driven networking.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
CommentsNo comment