Miovision Sets New Standard In V2X Innovation With Global Expansion And Smart Mobility Solutions

MENAFN - GetNews) Miovision, a global leader in Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) technology, is transforming the way cities approach connected mobility. With solutions deployed at over 70,000 intersections across eight countries, the company is helping to build safer, smarter, and more efficient transportation networks.

Breakthroughs like the White Alert System are driving real-world impact, advancing the way vehicles, infrastructure, and people interact on city streets.

“We're not just building solutions for today's transportation challenges-we're defining a future where safety, sustainability, and seamless mobility intersect,” said Kurtis McBride, CEO of Miovision.“By integrating V2X technology with our promise of innovation, our team is empowering cities every day to create environments where people and vehicles coexist harmoniously.”

Unparalleled Innovation in V2X Technology

Miovision's White Alert System recently earned top honors in the U.S. Department of Transportation's Intersection Safety Challenge for its real-time detection of potential collisions. Designed to protect vulnerable road users (VRUs), the system helps prevent crashes before they happen, supporting Miovision's broader mission to eliminate traffic-related fatalities. By applying smart, responsive technology to city intersections, Miovision is helping make urban mobility safer and more efficient.

Key offerings, such as the Personal Signal Assistant, provide drivers with real-time traffic signal updates, optimizing speed and reducing stop-and-go driving. These innovations have proven their potential to deliver measurable results, including reducing congestion by 15% and cutting collision risks by 20%.

Global Reach, Local Impact

Miovision's V2X solutions serve as the backbone of smart city initiatives, empowering urban planners, transportation engineers, and policymakers with tools that integrate seamlessly with existing infrastructure.

From North America to Europe, cities are turning to Miovision to enhance traffic flow, improve safety, and advance their sustainability initiatives. The company's adaptable platform aligns with public policy objectives while supporting the growing demand for connected and autonomous vehicle infrastructure.

“Whether it's empowering a city in Austin, Texas, to achieve data-driven mobility solutions, or driving smarter, sustainable traffic strategies in Munich, Germany, Miovision is the global partner cities rely on,” added McBride.

Defining the Future of Mobility

With the global V2X market projected to grow from $800 million in 2020 to $15 billion by 2027, Miovision is helping cities of all sizes tap into this momentum. By deploying scalable and cost-effective technologies, the company ensures accessibility for cities with varying budgets and infrastructure capabilities.

With this impressive growth trajectory, the V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) market is poised to revolutionize the interaction between vehicles, infrastructure, and pedestrians, paving the way for smarter, safer, and more efficient transportation systems. Miovision is driving this evolution by developing innovative solutions that not only enhance traffic management but also enable data-driven decision-making for cities.

By combining advanced AI, connectivity, and real-time analytics, it empowers municipalities to optimize traffic flow, reduce congestion, and improve overall road safety, making the promise of smart cities a tangible reality for communities worldwide.

Miovision's focus on precision, adaptability, and transparent data continues to shape the future of urban mobility, making the smart city vision real for communities worldwide. With its bold innovations and global reach, they continue to raise the bar for what's possible in V2X technology.

For more information about Miovision and its groundbreaking V2X solutions, visit miovision/v2x .

About Miovision

Miovision is a global leader in intelligent traffic management solutions, empowering cities to enhance road safety, reduce congestion, and foster sustainable urban environments. Since its founding in 2005, Miovision has been at the forefront of innovation, delivering data-driven insights and scalable solutions to transform today's mobility challenges into tomorrow's seamless journeys. With its cutting-edge V2X technology deployed across 70,000 signalized intersections worldwide, Miovision continues to redefine urban transportation.