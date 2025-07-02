'Disheartening And Unfair': Diljit Dosanjh's Manager On 'Sardaar Ji 3' Controversy

Diljit Dosanjh's manager, Sonali Singh, shared a long note highlighting the ongoing criticism against the singer-actor for collaborating with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in his upcoming film 'Sardaar Ji 3'.

Diljit Dosanjh is facing a massive backlash from social media, the music fraternity and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) for working with Aamir amid the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan.

"This recent wave of criticism surrounding his upcoming Punjabi film Sardaar Ji, due to the presence of a Pakistani co-star, is both disheartening and unfair, especially considering the timing and the nature of the project. The film was shot long before the current political climate intensified," wrote Singh in a note shared on Instagram.

Diljit's manager further wrote that the film is funded by the producers' "personal life savings," which are at risk of being "wiped out entirely" due to the ongoing demands against its release.

"This is yet another project where innocent families of the producers are involved, created and funded with personal life savings, and made to uplift the regional film industry. To attempt to derail this release now is to undermine not just one actor, but an entire creative ecosystem. It's not a film backed by a giant corporate house that can absorb the blow of massive losses. This is someone's life's earnings, and it's at risk of being wiped out entirely," she said.

"Diljit has chosen to respect the sentiments of the Indian public and authorities. He is not releasing the film in India, standing in alignment with the nation's current mood, showing once again that he honours the decisions of his own country even at a personal and professional cost."

Manager Sonali also questioned the netizens' alleged hypocrisy of celebrating Diljit's global achievements while simultaneously questioning his patriotism and belonging within India.

Diljit on Monday shared the trailer of the horror-comedy franchise on his Instagram and announced that the film will be released exclusively overseas on June 27.