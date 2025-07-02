TEXAS DIGESTIVE SPECIALISTS DATA BREACH ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Texas Digestive Specialists On Behalf Of Texas Digestive Specialists Customers And Encourages Consumers To Contact The Firm
Click here to participate in the action.
WHAT'S THIS ABOUT?
On June 3, 2025, Texas Digestive Specialists reportedly became the target of a ransomware attack by the cybercriminal group InterLock. The group added Texas Digestive Specialists to its dark web leak site, claiming responsibility for the breach. Upon discovery, third-party cybersecurity observers noted that 263 GB of data- which included 16,920 folders and 215,245 files. These files allegedly included sensitive documents such as lab reports containing protected health information, such as patients' names, dates of birth, testing dates, relevant medical history, lab findings, Social Security numbers, and financial information.
Although Texas Digestive Specialists has not issued a formal public statement or regulatory disclosure yet, the breach was reported on their website. Compensation may be available for those individuals who receive notice that their personal information was compromised.
WHY YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO COMPENSATION?
Data breaches are serious matters that can cause long-term damage. Hackers may use stolen information to commit identity theft, financial fraud, or other crimes. Companies that fail to secure your personal data may be held liable for the resulting harm.
HOW DO I KNOW IF I WAS AFFECTED?
If you received a data breach notification letter from Texas Digestive Specialists, you are likely affected. Follow the link below to find out if you may be eligible for compensation.
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating whether affected individuals are entitled to compensation. There is no cost or obligation to participate. Follow the link below to find out:
About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Follow us for updates on LinkedIn , X , and Facebook , and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn and X .
Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
...
Legal Disclaimer:
Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
