Phoenix, AZ - July 2, 2025 - ADMANITY®, the emotional AI firm behind the proprietary YES! TEST and ADMANITY® Protocol algorithm, has reached a Crunchbase Heat Score of 92, - a level shared by fewer than 1% of all companies listed on the platform - indicating a sharp spike in global attention and deal visibility.

This elite status, shared by a very small percentage of firms worldwide, reflects surging interest in ADMANITY®, most likely due to its offline-protected emotional algorithm - a system capable of identifying the emotional archetype of any business in minutes and prescribing optimized sales, marketing, and brand strategies with precision.“This new technology has the potential to unlock trillions in emotional purchase decisions, giving LLMs, CRM systems, martech platforms, and retail AIs a new layer of emotional precision - and profit,” emphasized Brian Gregory.

"Think of current AI as the most powerful Conscious intelligence ever created with rational skills unmatched. But what's missing in the world's most powerful brain is the other even more powerful half - the Subconscious "feeling" element. Current AI is emotionally blind so it has to reach all its decisions logically and rationally, but humans reach decisions irrationally, meaning we all do it emotionally. AI needs to understand those emotional formulas to communicate better," said Brian Gregory.

"Brian Gregory added,"Those emotional persuasion formulas are built directly into the ADMANITY® Mother Algorithm, offering functionality virtually no other AI on the market can offer: a complete emotional monetization engine for not only itself, but any business customer, regardless of industry or size."

ADMANITY® and its proprietary YES! TEST both remain privately held, having never received VC capital. ADMANITY® has quietly operated as a SaaS platform to gather multi-year behavioral data while safeguarding its core algorithm from commoditization.

All algorithms and source data are protected in analog form and unavailable digitally online in any form. "We created The ADMANITY® Protocol - the emotional blueprint behind brand persuasion - and the first thing we did was lock it offline, where it can't be replicated, commoditized, or misused,” stated Brian Gregory.

Altruistically, ADMANITY® offers The YES! TEST for free to help small businesses of all types, proving ADMANITY® has an ethical nature. "With ethical AI now at the center of global policy debates, the ADMANITY® system offers something extremely rare: emotional influence that respects human psychology rather than exploiting it,” added Brian Gregory

“Think of all the money wasted on advertising that flops, leads that don't turn into sales, and posts that are buried each day in the digital sand dune of social media. Instead, imagine if you knew what to sell, how to formulate the message, and which emotions will make customers respond before you make a single creative decision. Now that would be helping the small business world,” said Brian Gregory, CEO of ADMANITY®.

While ADMANITY® has not publicly announced any exclusive partnerships, sources confirm that multiple strategic M&A firms and large players in the AI, marketing, and enterprise software space are now in contact with the company.“We're not pitching this tech to the world - the world is finding us. What happens next will depend on who understands most about what emotional monetization really means,” said Brian Gregory.

About ADMANITY®

ADMANITY® not only created the advanced algorithms discussed here, but also the YES! TEST 5-minute free business branding analysis, YES! QUEST - lead generation system, YES! PRESS - press syndication getting press releases on page one of search, YES! MEDIA - a massive base of over a quarter billion stock photos and images, The YES! BOT - the most humorous, next-generation chatbot on the web. ADMANITY offers access and information about these products and more through its SaaS programs inside a password-protected personal portal, accessible to all who take the free YES! TEST

For media inquiries, access to the YES! TEST, or to request an M&A or partnership briefing, please contact:

Crunchbase Profile

ADMANITY YES! TEST Site

Linkedin Profile, Brian Gregory

Alignable Profile, Brian Gregory