MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2025) - Digital Silk , an award-winning agency focused on creating brand strategies, custom websites, and digital marketing campaigns, has published a new article examining the growing impact of AI tools on enterprise web design workflows in Los Angeles. As businesses look for scalable solutions to improve UX and reduce development timelines, AI-powered design platforms are gaining traction across industries.







How AI Tools Are Transforming Web Design Workflows in Los Angeles: Insights from Digital Silk

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



According to a 2024 report by Deloitte , 67% of mid-to-large U.S. businesses are currently exploring or implementing AI solutions to streamline aspects of their website development, including layout generation, user journey mapping, and content structuring. Product design tools are potentially helping teams accelerate wireframing, improve visual consistency, and identify optimisation opportunities earlier in the development cycle.

Digital Silk's latest insights highlight how AI can support design workflows when used alongside human-led creative strategy - especially for brands aiming to maintain consistency, compliance, and performance across complex site ecosystems.

AI in Web Design: Efficiency and Customisation May Improve Across Enterprise Teams

The article explores how AI is being used to assist with:



Generating responsive UI layouts tailored to user behaviour

Speeding up prototyping and iterative testing

Analysing heatmaps and on-page interactions for UX adjustments Supporting accessibility compliance through semantic tagging suggestions

These developments are particularly relevant to enterprise clients in highly regulated sectors, such as healthcare and finance, where customisation must align with strict branding and technical requirements.

Balancing Automation With Strategy

"Our clients aren't using AI to replace creativity. They're integrating AI tools to support their internal teams and reduce friction during the design process," said Gabriel Shaoolian, CEO of Digital Silk . "With the right framework, AI can potentially help teams make smarter design decisions while keeping pace with shifting user expectations."

Fast Facts on AI in Web Design



67% of U.S. businesses are exploring AI for web development (Deloitte, 2024)

43% report faster turnaround times on design iterations

Popular product design tools Enterprise teams are integrating AI primarily for UX design and layout structuring

About Digital Silk

Digital Silk is an award-winning Los Angeles Web Design Agency focused on growing brands online. With a team of seasoned experts, Digital Silk delivers industry-leading digital experiences through strategic branding and cutting-edge web design to support conversions and digital marketing services to help improve visibility and engagement.

Media Contact

Jessica Erasmus

Marketing Director & PR Manager

Tel: (800) 206-9413

Email: ...

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Digital Silk