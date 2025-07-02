CIEE And Scan Design Foundation Launch The Scan Design Foundation Environmental Sustainability Internship In Denmark

Eight undergraduate and/or graduate students will be selected to intern and study in Denmark from May 19 - July 12, 2026. Each will receive a fellowship award that covers the full program cost, airfare, and a living stipend. During the program, participants will intern with a host company in Copenhagen focused on environmentally sustainable business practices and aligned with their skills and career goals. They will also complete a 6-credit internship seminar, explore the local Danish sustainability culture, and participate in networking opportunities, including events at local sustainability start-up hubs. Plus, a professional development workshop series, which builds on the internship seminar and covers topics such as job searching and resume writing, will prepare the interns to navigate the complexities of the modern job market and achieve their professional goals.

Internship opportunities will be available at a wide range of Danish host companies, from a cleaning supplies producer committed to creating positive environmental and social outcomes through sustainable infrastructure development, to a company focused on accelerating sustainability strategy implementation and cultural change within organizations, to a company that specializes in developing innovative biomass gasification technologies designed to reduce the environmental impact of energy production.

"The objective of this program is deeply rooted in Scan Design Foundation's mission to advance Danish American relations by supporting cultural exchanges focused on environmental sustainability," said Fidelma McGinn, president of Scan Design Foundation. "Through this cross-cultural experience, participants will gain a clear understanding of Denmark's commitment to transitioning to a sustainable, low-carbon, resource-efficient society. They will learn core Danish approaches to environmental sustainability and be able to compare them meaningfully with U.S. approaches and practices."

"This program will strengthen the US-Denmark relationship, nurturing the historically affectionate relationship between the two countries," said James P. Pellow, Ed. D., President and CEO of CIEE. "We are delighted to partner with Scan Design Foundation to provide this opportunity for students interested in sustainability and environmental fields to develop the problem solving, intercultural communication, and self-leadership skills most valued by employers in today's globally interconnected workplace."

"This first cohort of interns will develop a network of personal and professional international contacts that will prepare them for successful future careers tackling environmental issues that require global cooperation on solutions," said Dr. Pellow.

Applications for this competitive award will open September 15, 2025.

Eligible applicants who complete an application for the Scan Design Foundation Environmental Sustainability Internship but are not selected for the program will receive a CIEE Grant of $1,500 that can be used toward any of CIEE's 200+ summer and semester study abroad programs through Spring 2027.

About Scan Design Foundation

Honoring the legacy of Danish immigrants, Inger & Jens Bruun, the mission of Scan Design Foundation is to advance Danish-American relations by supporting cultural exchanges focused on environmental sustainability. The organization is a private foundation, founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About CIEE

CIEE builds bridges between different people, countries, and cultures. We help young people participate in international exchange and study abroad programs that bring the world together. Since 1947, CIEE has supported over one million student exchanges between more than 140 countries. We change lives, our alumni change the world. Learn more at ciee .

