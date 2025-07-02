The International Community Needs To Support The Haitian Government's Efforts To Re-Establish Security And Stability, Says UK At The UN Security Council

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) NEW YORK, USA – The following is a statement by Fergus Eckersley, UK Minister Counsellor, at the Security Council meeting on Haiti:

“Mr president, the UK condemns, without reservation, the violence that continues to undermine efforts to restore democratic rule in Haiti.

Coordinated gang attacks on civilian communities, public buildings and the security services continue to destabilise the Haitian state.

The gangs' use of sexual and gender-based violence as a tool to control the population is abhorrent.

We stand with the survivors, and we fully support efforts by BINUH and OHCHR to strengthen law enforcement efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The international community, including this Council, need to support the Haitian government's efforts to re-establish security and stability.

We thank the pen holders for their efforts, and we stand ready to renew the mandate of the Special Political Mission to Haiti.

It is clear that more is needed, and the Haitian security forces and the Multinational Security Support mission should be adequately supported in order to stabilise the security situation.

The UK pays tribute to Kenya for its continued leadership of the MSS mission in support of the Haitian Police.

It is important now for this Council to agree a process to consider the Secretary-General's recommendations to deliver enhanced UN security support to Haiti, as a matter of urgency.

This action must be matched by Haitian efforts to advance the restoration of democratic rule.

We note the recent publication of decrees to facilitate constitutional reform and the establishment of an electoral framework.

This is a positive step, but more action is needed to lay the groundwork for inclusive and credible elections.

We recognise the complex security environment and the considerable pressures facing the Transitional Presidential Council, and we encourage Haitian authorities to continue this work, while prioritising security and justice efforts to stabilise the country.

The UK firmly rejects those seeking to undermine such a transition and is committed to maintaining accountability, including through the implementation of sanctions on those who seek to destabilise Haiti.

Mr president, the people of Haiti deserve stability and a lasting peace.“Collectively, we must find a way to deliver that.”

The post The international community needs to support the Haitian government's efforts to re-establish security and stability, says UK at the UN Security Council appeared first on Caribbean News Global .