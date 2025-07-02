Mark Waldron Files Early Warning Report In Respect Of Common Shares Of Vibe Growth Corporation
Before the contemplated disposition, Waldron exercises control or direction over 1,959,045 Shares of the Issuer, representing approximately 18.14% of the issued and outstanding Shares. Upon completion of the proposed disposition, Waldron will exercise control or direction over 1,709,045 Shares of the Issuer, representing approximately 15.83% of the outstanding undiluted Shares.
Waldron is selling the Shares to reduce his shareholdings in the Company and to obtain the proceeds of sales to be used for other purposes. Waldron reserves the right to acquire further Shares, or dispose of some or all of the Shares, in the future, in each case either through the open market or through private transactions, depending on market conditions and other relevant factors.
For further information regarding the Transaction, please see the EWR. A copy of the EWR is available on SEDAR+.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Canadian Investment Regulatory Authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of this release.
