Denver Mattress Grand Island Announces Big After Flood Sale Starting July 3Rd

GRAND ISLAND, Neb., July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the recent record-breaking rainfall and subsequent flooding in the Grand Island area, Denver Mattress is hosting a special After Flood Sale event starting Thursday, July 3rd at their Grand Island location at the corner of US 281 and W Capital Ave, in front of Walmart and across from Dick's Sporting Goods.

The flooding has resulted in water damage to the store's floor stock, and Denver Mattress is passing the savings directly to the community. For a limited time, customers can take advantage of extraordinary discounts, with select mattresses, pillows, recliners, massage chairs, and bedding accessories marked down by as much as 50%, 60%, 70%, 80%, and even 90% off regular prices.

Shoppers are encouraged to bring their trucks, vans, or trailers, as all inventory must go. The sale features top brands including Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Purple, Aireloom, and, of course, their own Denver Mattress brand mattresses with factory-direct pricing-making this a rare opportunity to upgrade your sleep at a fraction of the cost.

"These one-time deals won't last," said Joe Sparks, General Manager of Denver Mattress Company. "We're committed to turning a challenging situation into an opportunity for our neighbors to save big on quality sleep solutions. This is our way of giving back to the community after the storm."

The Denver Mattress After Flood Sale is open to the public and will run through this 4th of July weekend and beyond. Quantities are limited, and all sales are final. For more information, visit Denver Mattress Grand Island at US 281 and W Capital Ave, or call the store directly.

About Denver Mattress

Denver Mattress manufactures its mattresses in its Denver-based factory and distributes them to its own retail stores. By having a single factory, Denver Mattress is able to maintain high quality control standards and deliver a more consistent product at a lower cost than multiple factory producers. Denver Mattress, the easiest way to get the right mattress®. Visit

Contact:

John Knippenberg

[email protected]

SOURCE Denver Mattress Company

