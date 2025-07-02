UAE: Swimming Temporarily Suspended Due To Oil Spill At A Beach In Khor Fakkan

Swimming at a popular beach in Khor Fakkan has been temporarily suspended due to an oil spill , the Khor Fakkan Municipality announced Monday.

Swimming at Al Zubarah beach has been suspended for the safety of visitors. The reason behind the spill and the exact location remain unknown.

Back in 2020, an oil spill on two beaches in Sharjah's Khor Fakkan were contained. The spill of the lightweight oil slick was reported at Al Lulayyah and Al Zubarah beaches and could have spelt disaster for the environment and marine biological system.

The EPAA had collaborated with the police, municipal bodies, the coast guard and Bee'ah for the containment operation.

In another incident in 2024, an oil spill hit a beach near Fujairah's Snoopy Island, which came to light after nearby hotels informed authorities of the situation.

The authority had said legal action would be taken against those responsible and that there would be no leniency towards those who threaten the emirate's natural resources.

Prior to this, in 2022, some beaches had been temporarily closed after an oil spill affected parts of Fujairah and Kalba, Sharjah.

An oil spill is the release of liquid petroleum hydrocarbon into the environment, the marine ecosystem in particular. These liquids could be crude oil and refined petroleum products like gasoline and diesel.

Community members can identify an oil spill by spotting the forming of a thin layer on the water, which is also known as slick. This also leaves black lines on the sandy areas of the beach. Visitors can immediately notify the municipality or environmental authorities in the city to take quick action.