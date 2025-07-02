Tripura's Road Accidents Below National Average: CM Saha
After flagging-off 16 basic life support ambulances and virtually launching VLT (Vehicle Location Tracking) and MT (Monitoring System), the Chief Minister said that efforts should be made to ensure that accidents do not occur due to carelessness.
Both the Central and state governments are working together to prevent road accidents, he said. The Chief Minister urged the people to be more vigilant to prevent road accidents.
“Compared to the national average, fewer people die in road accidents in Tripura. The Traffic and Transport Department should keep a strict vigil on the validity of driving licenses of vehicle drivers. For safety reasons, it should be mandatory for both drivers and pillion riders of two-wheelers to wear helmets,” said Saha.
He said that the state's Transport Department has undertaken several innovative steps for road safety.
Earlier, the Transport Department had introduced interceptor vehicles. Of the 16 basic life support ambulances, flagged off by the Chief Minister, eight would be operated under the supervision of the Fire and Emergency Service Department, and the remaining eight would function under the supervision of different police stations.
These ambulances would be deployed in accident-prone areas along the national highways. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also laid special emphasis on reducing road accidents across the country and under his guidance, the state government is working to prevent accidents, said Saha, who also holds the Home portfolio.
The Chief Minister said that if any one takes any injured person or persons, met with road accidents, to the hospitals, he or she would be given Rs 25,000 and a certificate.
The Tripura government strictly following the Centre's directives not to set up any liquor shop within 100 meter radius of the National Highway, the Chief Minister said, adding that the state government has decided to scrap 15 years old government vehicles.
