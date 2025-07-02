MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Global Sports Brand U.S. Polo Assn. Launches in Brazil With Grupo Pasquini

WEST PALM BEACH, FL AND SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, July 2, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - U.S. Polo Assn. , the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), is proud to announce its launch in the Brazilian market in partnership with Grupo Pasquini, a leading player in the country's fashion industry. This expansion reinforces the global, sport-inspired brand's presence in Latin America and further supports U.S. Polo Assn.'s strategic growth plan to reach new consumers around the world.







As U.S. Polo Assn. continues to expand its multi-billion-dollar global presence, Brazil marks an exciting new chapter in the brand's international journey. With its vibrant retail landscape and deep-rooted passion for lifestyle fashion, Brazil offers a natural fit for U.S. Polo Assn.'s authentic connection to the sport of polo. The debut collection in Brazil will showcase timeless, versatile styles across both menswear and womenswear, designed to honor the heritage of the sport while embracing a modern, accessible approach to fashion.

"Launching U.S. Polo Assn. in Brazil, one of the largest and most influential markets in Latin America, is a significant milestone for our global brand," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, which manages and markets the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "With the strong leadership of Grupo Pasquini and their expertise in the Brazilian fashion landscape, we are confident in building a long-term, successful presence in the region."

Grupo Pasquini, headquartered in Santa Catarina and known for its 30-year legacy in Brazilian fashion, will oversee U.S. Polo Assn.'s multi-channel rollout across the country. The group's proven track record in menswear and multi-brand distribution will be key to developing a strong retail footprint through a combination of wholesale accounts, owned stores, e-commerce, and marketplace platforms.

"U.S. Polo Assn. is a perfect fit for our strategic growth plan," said Raritom Pasquini, Founder and President of Grupo Pasquini. "The brand brings authenticity, global appeal, and a powerful story rooted in sport, which will resonate strongly with Brazilian consumers."

"We are excited to expand our portfolio with a lifestyle brand that shares our values of quality, accessibility, and innovation," Pasquini added.

As part of the launch celebration, an exclusive, invitation-only event will be held on July 2, 2025, at the Rosewood São Paulo. The evening will offer guests a first look at the collection and feature a curated program that blends fashion, art, and music. Highlights include a roundtable conversation on fashion and business trends in Brazil and a live art activation by local artist Polly. The event will also include live music performances to mark the occasion in true Brazilian style.

Grupo Pasquini plans to open stores in major cities including São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte, Florianópolis, and Porto Alegre, supported by a robust omni-channel retail strategy aimed at delivering a seamless brand experience to consumers nationwide.

This launch marks another important step for U.S. Polo Assn. as the brand continues to build upon its global success story and bring the spirit of the sport of polo to fans and consumers in more than 190 countries.

ABOUT U.S. POLO ASSN.

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in the United States, founded in 1890 and based at the USPA National Polo Center in Wellington, Florida. This year, U.S. Polo Assn. celebrates 135 years of sports inspiration alongside the USPA. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States and Star Sports in India now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, NBA, and MLB, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global and digital growth. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world.

For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal and follow @uspoloassn .

ABOUT GRUPO PASQUINI

With over 30 years of experience in the fashion industry, Grupo Pasquini is one of the leading players in the Brazilian market, with a portfolio that includes well-established brands such as Acostamento, ACT, and Inblanche. Headquartered in Santa Catarina, the group operates a 16,000 m2 proprietary factory and has a strong multichannel presence - including over 4,000 multibrand retail partners, owned stores, e-commerce, and a growing franchise network. In 2025, Grupo Pasquini became the official partner of U.S. Polo Assn. in Brazil, further strengthening its position in the accessible premium fashion segment. The group is driven by three core pillars: innovation, operational efficiency, and structured expansion. For more information, visit: .

Contact Information

Stacey Kovalsky

U.S. POLO ASSN. GLOBAL HQ

...

+1-954-673-1331 (WhatsApp)

Gabriella Torre

DUETTO COMUNICAÇÃO

...

+55 11 98713-7020 (WhatsApp)

SOURCE: U.S. Polo Assn.