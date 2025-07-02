EQS-News: H2APEX Group SCA / Key word(s): Takeover/Expansion

Closing of the acquisition of HH2E Werk Lubmin GmbH: H2APEX now sole owner of the strategically important hydrogen project in Lubmin

02.07.2025 / 14:33 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Closing of the acquisition of HH2E Werk Lubmin GmbH: H2APEX now sole owner of the strategically important hydrogen project in Lubmin

Insolvency proceedings for HH2E Werk Lubmin GmbH concluded

H2APEX has been the owner of the company and all its assets since 1 July, 2025 Expansion of own production capacities at Germany's most attractive hydrogen location Rostock, Grevenmacher (Grand Duchy of Luxembourg), Lubmin, 2 July, 2025 – APEX Nova Holding GmbH, a 100% subsidiary of H2APEX Group SCA (“H2APEX”; ISIN: LU0472835155), has become the sole owner of all shares in HH2E Werk Lubmin GmbH (“HH2E”) following the completion of the insolvency plan proceedings. This means that, in addition to its own project, which has been in place since 2023, H2APEX now has another strategically important project to produce green hydrogen at Germany's most attractive hydrogen location in Lubmin. The acquired land already has a grid connection from the company 50Hertz as well as a water supply, and will also offer the possibility of feeding hydrogen into the planned hydrogen transmission network in the future. These connections to the electricity and water supply are very important for the execution and commissioning of a successful hydrogen project. Peter Rößner, CEO of H2APEX:“We are firmly convinced that Lubmin is the most interesting location for domestic hydrogen production, as it has direct access to offshore wind farms and thus to sustainably generated energy in sufficient quantities, as well as to the future hydrogen gas network „FLOW". We are therefore very pleased to be able to further expand our own production capacities at this location. This will enable us to further advance our strategic focus on the production of green hydrogen in large-scale plants and its distribution and sale directly to customers via the core network. In addition, we were able to transfer part of the HH2E team, thereby securing further important specialists for our company.” With the acquisition of the project from HH2E, H2APEX plans to build a 100 MW plant in the first expansion stage by 2028, which is to be expanded to 1,000 MW in the medium term. In addition, the company has been developing an electrolysis plant on its own land in Lubmin since 2023, with the first phase of 100 MW also scheduled for completion in 2028. The next steps at the site now include analysing the current project status and setting up the project based on the current status quo. In addition, with the change of ownership, the existing company will now be renamed and a management board appointed. About H2APEX The operational core of H2APEX was founded in 2000 in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and has been fully dedicated to clean hydrogen production, storage, and distribution since 2012. As a pioneer in the field, H2APEX aims to establish itself as an internationally recognized developer and operator of hydrogen facilities. The company specializes in developing, constructing, selling, or operating green hydrogen plants with electrolysis capacities of up to 2 GW. These plants support the decarbonization of industrial value chains and the production of green hydrogen. They are used in industries such as steel, chemicals, and cement, as well as other energy-intensive sectors. Additionally, H2APEX provides infrastructure and logistics solutions, particularly for industrial applications in warehouses, ports, and production facilities.

