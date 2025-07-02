Closing Of The Acquisition Of HH2E Werk Lubmin Gmbh: H2APEX Now Sole Owner Of The Strategically Important Hydrogen Project In Lubmin
|
EQS-News: H2APEX Group SCA
/ Key word(s): Takeover/Expansion
Closing of the acquisition of HH2E Werk Lubmin GmbH: H2APEX now sole owner of the strategically important hydrogen project in Lubmin
Rostock, Grevenmacher (Grand Duchy of Luxembourg), Lubmin, 2 July, 2025 – APEX Nova Holding GmbH, a 100% subsidiary of H2APEX Group SCA (“H2APEX”; ISIN: LU0472835155), has become the sole owner of all shares in HH2E Werk Lubmin GmbH (“HH2E”) following the completion of the insolvency plan proceedings. This means that, in addition to its own project, which has been in place since 2023, H2APEX now has another strategically important project to produce green hydrogen at Germany's most attractive hydrogen location in Lubmin. The acquired land already has a grid connection from the company 50Hertz as well as a water supply, and will also offer the possibility of feeding hydrogen into the planned hydrogen transmission network in the future. These connections to the electricity and water supply are very important for the execution and commissioning of a successful hydrogen project.
Peter Rößner, CEO of H2APEX:“We are firmly convinced that Lubmin is the most interesting location for domestic hydrogen production, as it has direct access to offshore wind farms and thus to sustainably generated energy in sufficient quantities, as well as to the future hydrogen gas network „FLOW". We are therefore very pleased to be able to further expand our own production capacities at this location. This will enable us to further advance our strategic focus on the production of green hydrogen in large-scale plants and its distribution and sale directly to customers via the core network. In addition, we were able to transfer part of the HH2E team, thereby securing further important specialists for our company.”
With the acquisition of the project from HH2E, H2APEX plans to build a 100 MW plant in the first expansion stage by 2028, which is to be expanded to 1,000 MW in the medium term. In addition, the company has been developing an electrolysis plant on its own land in Lubmin since 2023, with the first phase of 100 MW also scheduled for completion in 2028. The next steps at the site now include analysing the current project status and setting up the project based on the current status quo. In addition, with the change of ownership, the existing company will now be renamed and a management board appointed.
About H2APEX
The operational core of H2APEX was founded in 2000 in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and has been fully dedicated to clean hydrogen production, storage, and distribution since 2012. As a pioneer in the field, H2APEX aims to establish itself as an internationally recognized developer and operator of hydrogen facilities. The company specializes in developing, constructing, selling, or operating green hydrogen plants with electrolysis capacities of up to 2 GW. These plants support the decarbonization of industrial value chains and the production of green hydrogen. They are used in industries such as steel, chemicals, and cement, as well as other energy-intensive sectors. Additionally, H2APEX provides infrastructure and logistics solutions, particularly for industrial applications in warehouses, ports, and production facilities.
Investor contact:
H2APEX
IR AG
02.07.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Alpari Report Gold Above $3K: The Appeal Of Safe Haven Assets In Volatile Times After 'Liberation Day'
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
CommentsNo comment