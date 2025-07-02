EQS-News: FRIWO AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Joint Venture

FRIWO completes sale of stake in Indian joint venture as announced – significant cash inflow secured for future growth

Cash inflow from the sale of the stake in the Indian joint venture in line with previous expectations, adjusted for transaction-related one-off effects

Closing of the sale of the business with customized and application-specific power supply solutions for DIN rails expected in the third quarter of 2025

Available funds will be used to reduce debt and for future growth and improved profitability Growth drivers identified in all five business areas: Focus on increased internationalization and innovative growth drivers Ostbevern, July 2, 2025 – FRIWO – an international product and system provider of power supplies, charging technology, and digitally controllable drive solutions – has completed the sale of its 49.9 percent minority stake in the joint venture with India's UNO MINDA, as announced in the first quarter of 2025. In addition to its shareholding, UNO MINDA has also acquired intangible rights such as know-how and intellectual property through its subsidiaries, in particular UNO MINDA EV SYSTEMS, to the products developed by FRIWO for UNO MINDA EV SYSTEMS and manufactured and distributed by the latter, as well as certain test and inspection systems from the companies of the FRIWO Group based in Germany. The acquisition of the e-drives test and inspection systems in Vietnam is currently still in progress. The purchase agreement exclusively covers the two- and three-wheel applications of the e-drives offering worldwide, with the exception of e-bikes and pedelecs. Other e-mobility system offerings, such as those for logistics, construction, golf carts, or the medical sector, remain available to the company. In the course of the closing of the transaction, which is now largely complete, the company has received the contractually agreed net cash inflow of approximately 18 million euros after deduction of transaction costs. This marks an important step in the financial restructuring and lays the foundation for sustainable profitable growth. The closing of the sale of the business with customized and application-specific power supply solutions for DIN rails, announced at the end of 2024, is scheduled for the third quarter of 2025. FRIWO then expects a further cash inflow of around 10 million euros. After deducting all costs, both transactions will provide the company with financial resources on a scale that will enable it to repay a large portion of its debt to its principal banks in Germany and Vietnam. This will significantly improve the balance sheet quality; subject to confirmation by the auditors, the equity ratio, which was still at an unsatisfactory 2.5% at the end of the first quarter of 2025, is expected to rise to more than 30%. At the same time, substantial funds will be invested in future expansion and in strengthening the company's position as a leading system provider of power supply solutions. “We would like to thank everyone involved at our partner UNO MINDA for their professional handling of the transaction,” commented Dominik Woeffen, member of the Management Board of FRIWO AG. Chief Financial Officer Ina Klassen added:“As announced, the significant cash inflow from the transaction will be used to reduce debt and restructure the company's finances. In addition, we will continue to expand our ongoing internationalization and investments in leading-edge innovations.” Growth potential in all five business areas Following completion of the transactions, FRIWO now has a well-diversified product portfolio. The five core business areas of E-Mobility, Transportation & Logistics as well as Medical & Healthcare Solutions, Industrial Applications, Specialized Tools & Equipment, and Lifestyle Solutions offer significant growth potential. The product innovations in the E-Mobility, Transportation & Logistics segment presented at the Eurobike trade fair in Frankfurt at the end of June, such as a new 500W e-bike charger with fast charging function, met with great interest. Internationally, the realignment of global sales has already set the course for the expansion of activities in other focus markets in Europe, the USA, and Asia. Fully on track for 2025, growth potential defined until 2029 At mid-year, FRIWO is fully on track to achieve its targets for 2025. These include consolidated revenue of between 75 and 90 million euros and a balanced operating result. In addition, the Management Board expects high extraordinary one-off gains from the transactions mentioned above. In the medium term, internationalization, the introduction of new innovative products, improved scalability, and expanded value creation through additional activities are expected to enable annual revenue growth of at least in the higher single-digit percentage range and a sustainably achievable EBIT margin of over 5% by 2029. FRIWO is also reviewing attractive options for external growth steps. Upcoming publication date: Half-year report and conference call on August 14, 2025.

