Investornewsbreaks Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) Declares 25% Preferred Stock Dividend Linked To AVERSA Fentanyl Approval

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nutriband (NASDAQ: NTRB) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 25% preferred stock dividend, granting one preferred share for every four common shares held as of July 25, 2025, with distribution set for August 5. Each preferred share will convert to one common share upon FDA approval of the Company's AVERSA Fentanyl product. If not converted, preferred shares will be eligible for annual cash dividends from company profits at the Board's discretion. CEO Gareth Sheridan said the move reflects the Company's commitment to shareholder value as it advances toward AVERSA commercialization.

Nutriband is primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product under development is an abuse-deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating its AVERSA(TM) abuse-deterrent technology. AVERSA technology can be incorporated into any transdermal patch to prevent the abuse, misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential. For more information about the company, visit .

