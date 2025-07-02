OMAN INVESTMENT AUTHORITY REPORTS USD 4.1 BILLION PROFIT FOR 2024, RANKS AMONG TOP 10 GLOBAL SOVEREIGN FUNDS
FGF broadened international exposure through stakes in 13 new funds across AI, healthcare, fintech, and energy transition. As an early investor in xAI, OIA is positioned to capture value from global innovation trends while evaluating its relevance to Oman's economy.
Launched in January 2024 to attract foreign investors and scale local champions, the US $5.2bn FFO committed US $865mn to projects including the Sohar PolySilicon plant, set to be the world's largest outside China, and joint funds with IDG Capital and ewpartners targeting ICT, renewables, EV supply chains, and agritech.
OIA portfolio companies repaid US $4.7bn in debt, including prepayment US $1.4bn repayment by state energy group OQ. Sovereign guarantees fell to US $4.7bn, nearly half 2023 levels. Six assets were divested, one more than planned, raising fresh capital and broadening local equity participation. The flagship exit was a 25% IPO of OQ Exploration & Production. These reflect efforts to empower the private sector and attract strategic and financial partners.
OIA continued supporting innovation and entrepreneurship through startup funding, accelerators, and targeted procurement. In 2024, Small Medium Enterprises accounted for nearly 20% of OIA's supply chain spend, bolstered by ring-fencing and over US $28mn in direct funding.
OIA strengthened ties with institutional investors and hosted the largest-ever global gathering of sovereign wealth funds in Muscat. This engagement, along with improved disclosure, earned World Bank recognition and supported upgrades that restored Oman to investment-grade status.
Amid energy volatility and geopolitical risk, OIA plans to scale renewables, digital infrastructure, and critical minerals, while trimming hydrocarbons and divesting non-core assets. It also plans to expand co-investment to accelerate knowledge transfer into Omani ventures. With strong 2024 results, deeper capital market access, and a tech-driven project pipeline, OIA is emerging as a key stabilizer of Oman's public finances.
The 2024 Annual Report is available at
OIA Press Office
[email protected]
Website:
Photo -
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
CommentsNo comment