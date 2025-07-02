Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Pending: Contact Wolf Haldenstein Before August 25, 2025 To Discuss Your Rights
Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Hims & Hers should contact the Firm prior to the August 25, 2025 lead plaintiff motion deadline.
CLASS PERIOD : April 29, 2025 to June 23, 2025
ALLEGATIONS : Hims & Hers is a telehealth company that provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and personal care products. According to the filed complaint, on April 29, 2025, Hims & Hers announced a long-term collaboration with Novo Nordisk A/S, starting with the immediate sale of“a bundled offering of Novo Nordisk's FDA-approved Wegovy® on the Hims & Hers platform.”
The Hims & Hers class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:
- Hims & Hers was engaged in the“deceptive promotion and selling of illegitimate, knockoff versions of Wegovy® that put patient safety at risk”; and
as a result, there was a substantial risk that Hims & Hers' collaboration with Novo Nordisk would be terminated.
The Hims & Hers lawsuit further alleges that on June 23, 2025, Novo Nordisk issued a press release announcing that it was terminating its partnership with Hims & Hers“based on Hims & Hers deceptive promotion and selling of illegitimate, knockoff versions of Wegovy® that put patient safety at risk.”
On this news, the price of Hims & Hers stock fell $18.26 per share, to close at $45.00 per share, a decline of more than 34%.
DEADLINE : August 25, 2025. Shareholders should contact Wolf Haldenstein as soon as possible
