Trumanannouncesnew Signed Agreements With Marriott International To Bring Three Iconic Brands To Calgary

The development of the Autograph Collection, W Calgary, and JW Marriott Calgary, expected to open in 2028, 2029, and 2030 respectively, will be led by Calgary-based joint-venture partners Truman and Louson. Planned to be two of Western Canada's tallest residential towers and located at 15 Ave and Macleod Trail S.E., W Calgary and JW Marriott Calgary are set to redefine luxury in the city, offering elevated living and travel experiences in the city.

"We are incredibly excited to announce our newest hotel development right here in our hometown of Calgary," said Tony Trutina, Chief Operating Officer of Truman. "Truman and Louson, as Calgary-based and family-owned companies, have a deep commitment to this city, and we believe this project will be a significant catalyst for the local economy. Beyond creating numerous construction jobs, these hotels are expected to generate substantial long-term employment opportunities, boost tourism, and support local businesses through increased visitor spending. We are immensely proud to invest further in Calgary's future and contribute to its vibrant growth."

Truman brings a uniquely grounded perspective and vested interest in the city's long-term success. With the company's longstanding history of delivering high-quality residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects across the region for over 40 years, the development will be guided by a team that intimately understands Calgary's character, community needs, and economic landscape.

"As Marriott continues to expand our hospitality options in Canada to meet the diverse needs of guests, owners and developers, W Calgary, JW Marriott Calgary, and the Autograph Collection Hotel are poised to usher in an unparalleled level of hospitality to this high- energy city," said Paul Cahill, Chief Operating Officer, Canada, Marriott International. "We are thrilled to closely collaborate with Truman and Louson, whose combined passion and love for Calgary will be a perfect complement to the elevated service that guests have come to expect from the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio."

Bringing W Hotels signature bold and creative energy to the city, the 69-story W Calgary tower is set to feature 157 guest rooms, including 27 suites, and 239 branded residences. Guests will enjoy one-of-a-kind amenities, including a 7,500 sq. ft AWAY Spa, specialty restaurant, 16,259 sq. feet of meeting space, the brand's signature Living Room, an expansive FIT studio, and a rooftop bar. Residents will also have exclusive access to the facilities and a dedicated private entrance.

The 62-story JW Marriott Calgary is set to offer 248 guestrooms and 120 branded residences, each meticulously designed to embody the brand's world-class approach to well-being and luxury hospitality. Guests and residents will enjoy 32,500 sq. feet of meeting space, an indoor and outdoor pool, the brand's signature JW Market, a tranquil JW Garden, a curated retail area, and more.

This builds upon Truman's recently announced partnership with Calgary Stampede to deliver a 320-key hotel on Stampede Park, which will officially operate under Autograph Collection Hotels. With an official name to be announced at a later date, the full-service property will be reflective of the premium lifestyle brand's clear vision that makes each property individual, special, and 'Exactly Like Nothing Else,' and is planned to include 320 guestrooms and 15,000 square feet of meeting and event space. Within 14,000 square feet of food and beverage offerings, guests will enjoy several restaurants, a lobby bar, coffee shop, and a rooftop lounge with views of downtown, plus a south-facing leisure terrace with a pool, jacuzzi and an outdoor bar, and an indoor swimming pool and fitness club.

As stewards of the Rivers District Master Plan, Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CMLC) has been leading the redevelopment of the district for the past seven years, transforming the landscape of this dynamic downtown neighbourhood.

"Our shared vision for The Culture + Entertainment District as a vibrant, mixed-use neighbourhood is coming to life, with more than $2B in city-building infrastructure and cultural destinations completed or underway," said Kate Thompson, President and CEO of CMLC. "As we knew it would, our city's public investment in the C+E is now attracting significant private interest and investment, bringing forward the hotels, residences and commercial spaces envisioned in the master plan that will, critically, support the needs of meetings, conventions and major events taking place in The District."

"We are thrilled to work with Marriott on the Autograph Collection Hotel on Stampede Park," adds Joel Cowley, CEO of the Calgary Stampede. "With the growing demand for meetings and conventions at the expanded BMO Centre and across Calgary, these three hotel offerings dramatically elevate our competitive advantage as a host city and complement the Calgary Stampede's world-known exceptional Western hospitality."

Together, these projects are set to deliver more than 700 premium and luxury hotel rooms and nearly 360 branded residences in Calgary's emerging Culture + Entertainment District, fulfilling a strong need for hotel accommodations to support key venues like the BMO Centre and the forthcoming Scotia Place event centre. With a combined $1.47 billion in private investment from Truman and Louson, the hotels and residences will not only inject vibrancy into the city's skyline but are also planned to support over 9,100 jobs during construction and more than 2,000 ongoing positions across operations and tourism sectors.

Annually, Truman expects the development will contribute over $120 million in GDP from hotel operations and an additional $111 million from visitor spending, generating nearly $76 million in government revenues, according to a preliminary economic assessment. As the Culture + Entertainment District undergoes a transformative revitalization, this highly anticipated development is expected to serve as a beacon of adventure and refined hospitality, elevating lifestyle offerings in Calgary.

