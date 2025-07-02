APAC Data Center Market Report 2025-2030: HVO Fuel Revolutionizes Backup Generator Sustainability In APAC Data Centers

Dublin, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "APAC Data Center Market Landscape 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The APAC Data Center Market was valued at USD 102.45 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 174.81 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 9.31%.

The APAC data center market has the presence of construction contractors such as AECOM, Arup, Aurecon Group, CSF Advisers, DSCO Group, Gammon Construction, Larsen & Toubro, NTT Facilities, PM Group, and Studio One Design.

The APAC data center market has a presence of several other prominent colocation vendors, such as AirTrunk, BDx Data Centers, CDC Data Centres, China Unicom, China Mobile, China Telecom, Chindata Group, Digital Realty, Equinix, GDS Services, Keppel Data Centres, NTT DATA, NEXTDC, Princeton Digital Group (PDG), and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres and others.

The APAC data center market is also witnessing development by hyperscale operators such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon Web Services, and Meta (Facebook) who are involved in the development of self-built hyperscale data center facilities across the APAC region.

New entrants in the APAC data center market include DataGrid, Digital Halo, Edgnex Data Centres by DAMAC, Empyrion Digital, Epoch Digital, Evolution Data Centres, FutureData, Ada Infrastructure, GreenSquareDC, Gaw Capital, Infracrowd Capital, K2 Data Centres, Megawide Construction Corporation, Open DC, Regal Orion, SC Zeus Data Centers, SEAX Global, Trifalga, Yondr and several others.

APAC DATA CENTER MARKET TRENDS

Introduction of HVO Fuel for Generators



The data centers are facing increasing pressure to reduce their carbon footprint and operate sustainably. Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) has emerged as a viable low-carbon alternative to diesel fuel for backup generators in the APAC data center market. HVO is a type of renewable diesel produced by hydrotreating waste vegetable oils and animal fats, making it a drop-in replacement for conventional fossil diesel.

In July 2024, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres announced that it had become the first data center operator in Singapore to use HVO fuel in generators in all facilities across Singapore, with the initial deployment of around 50,000 liters. In January 2024, GDS Services announced that it had gradually switched diesel fuel generators to HVO fuel generators and hydrogen fuel cells for data center power backup. It also announced that it plans to switch all facilities to renewable energy.

Adoption of Artificial Intelligence



The adoption of AI is on the rise across countries in the region with the increased trend of automation and smart operations. Governments across several countries have launched several artificial strategies. For instance, the government of Hong Kong plans to use AI for disaster and energy use monitoring.

Several data center operators have started developing AI-ready data centers in the region to accommodate AI workloads being rapidly generated by customers of different industry sectors. For instance, in September 2024, Blackstone and ESR planned to expand their footprints in Japan, and it has developed an AI-based data center in Japan. Although Australia has already implemented some protective measures for AI, and the global response to AI is still in its nascent stages, it is not the only one considering whether additional regulations and governance systems are necessary to manage emerging risks. In March 2024, NEXTDC announced its plans to be involved in the development of its S6 data center facility in Sydney, which will be designed exclusively for AI Factories and sovereign AI.

SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS



In terms of segmentation in the APAC data center market, IT infrastructure leads with a substantial share of approximately 74.4% in 2024. The remaining 25.6% is contributed collectively by support infrastructure, which includes electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, and general construction.

There is currently a strong trend towards procuring sustainable and efficient infrastructure in data centers. Some innovative technologies being adopted in this sector include sodium-ion and nickel-zinc batteries for uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, fuel cells, and hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) fuel for generators, as well as liquid immersion and direct-to-chip cooling technologies. Servers are available in various types and configurations. They are classified by form factors into rack, blade, and tower categories. In the APAC data center market, the most common servers are rack and blade servers from vendors such as Cisco Systems, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies, IBM, Lenovo, and NetApp.

APAC DATA CENTER MARKET GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



Cumulatively, data center operators in APAC are expected to add over 31.4 GW of installed power capacity between 2025 and 2030. China is likely to lead the market by contributing more than 18.2 GW of this capacity, followed by Malaysia with over 3 GW and India with over 2.4 GW of installed power capacity. Taiwan is expected to add around 276 MW, making it the smallest contributor to this overall growth.

China at present dominates the APAC data center market, followed by Australia, Japan, and India. It accounts for approximately 49% of the overall data center investments in the area, excluding IT infrastructure, which highlights its stronghold in the sector. The country witnesses billions in investments from several operators.

Southeast Asia emerges as a key destination for data centers, with countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand experiencing increased investments. In 2024, the Southeast Asia data center market contributed around 20.7% of the total investments in APAC, excluding IT infrastructure.

The top data center destinations in APAC include Shanghai, Beijing in China, Mumbai and Chennai in India, Sydney and Melbourne in Australia, Tokyo and Osaka in Japan, Seoul in South Korea, Johor and Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Batam and Jakarta in Indonesia, and Bangkok in Thailand. The cost per MW for developing data center facilities is the highest in Japan, ranging between $14 million and $15 million per MW. Singapore follows closely, with costs ranging from $13 million to $14 million per MW. In contrast, the development costs are significantly lower in India and China, where they range from $6 million to $7 million per MW and $5.5 million to $6.5 million per MW, respectively.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers



Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Extreme Networks

Fujitsu

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

Hitachi Vantara

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Intel

Lenovo

Micron Technology

NEC

NetApp

Oracle

Pure Storage

Quanta Cloud Technology

QNAP Systems

Quantum

Seagate Technology

Super Micro Computer

Toshiba

Western Digital Wiwynn

Prominent Construction Contractors



AECOM

Arup

Aurecon Group

CSF Advisers

DSCO Group

Gammon Construction

Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

NTT Facilities

PM Group Studio One Design

Other Prominent Construction Contractors



AWP Architects

BYME Engineering

Chung Hing Engineers Group

Corgan

CTCI

DPR Construction

Exyte (M+W Group)

Fortis Construction

Hutchinson Builders

ISG

Kienta Engineering Construction

Linesight

LSK Engineering

Nakano Corporation

Obayashi Corporation

Powerware Systems

Red Engineering

Rider Levett Bucknall

Sato Kogyo

Sterling and Wilson Turner & Townsend

Prominent Support Infrastructure Vendors



ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ Vertiv

Other Prominent Support Infrastructure Vendors



Airedale By Modine

Alfa Laval

Canovate

Cyber Power Systems

Delta Electronics

EAE

Envicool

Fuji Electric

Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

HITEC Power Protection

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Narada

Piller Power Systems

Rolls-Royce

Rehlko (Kohler)

Siemens

Socomec Trane

Prominent Data Center Investors



Alibaba Group

AirTrunk

Amazon Web Services

BDx Data Centers

CDC Data Centres

China Unicom

China Mobile

China Telecom

Chindata Group

Digital Realty

Equinix

GDS Services

Google

Keppel Data Centres

Microsoft

NTT DATA

NEXTDC

Princeton Digital Group ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Other Prominent Data Center Investors



AdaniConneX

AIMS Data Centre

AT TOKYO

Beijing Sinnet Technology

CapitaLand

Chayora

Chief Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom

CMC Telecom

Colt Data Centre Services

CtrlS Datacenters

DCI Data Centers

Digital Edge DC

DITO Telecommunity

Dr. Peng's Telecom & Media Group

EdgeConneX

Empyrion Digital

ePLDT

ESR

Etix Everywhere

FPT Telecom

Fujitsu

Global Switch

Goodman

Haoyun Changsheng

Huawei Technologies

Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ)

Iron Mountain

iTech Towers Data Centre Services

KT Corp

LG Uplus

Macquarie Data Centres

Mapletree Investments

Meta

Nxtra by Airtel

OneAsia Network

Pure Data Centres Group

Shanghai Atrium (AtHub)

Sify Technologies

Singtel

STACK Infrastructure

Techno Electric & Engineering Company

Telehouse

Telkom Indonesia

Tenglong Holding Group

Vantage Data Centers

Viettel IDC

VNET

Yotta Infrastructure Solutions YTL Data Center

New Entrants



Ada Infrastructure

BRIGHT RAY

BW Digital

CloudHQ

CyrusOne

DataGrid

Digital Halo

Doma Infrastructure Group

Epoch Digital

Edgnex Data Centres by DAMAC

Evolution Data Centres

FutureData

GreenSquareDC

Gaw Capital

Infracrowd Capital

K2 Data Centres

Megawide Construction Corporation

Open DC

Regal Orion

SC Zeus Data Centers

SEAX Global

Trifalga

TPG Angelo Gordon

YCO Cloud Yondr

Key Attributes:

