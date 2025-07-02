APAC Data Center Market Report 2025-2030: HVO Fuel Revolutionizes Backup Generator Sustainability In APAC Data Centers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The APAC Data Center Market is set for robust growth, with its value expected to increase from USD 102.45 billion in 2024 to USD 174.81 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.31%. Key trends include the adoption of Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) as a sustainable fuel for generators, with companies like ST Telemedia Global Data Centres and GDS Services leading this shift. The integration of Artificial Intelligence is also accelerating, with AI-ready data centers being developed to handle increasing workloads, particularly in countries like Japan and Hong Kong. China leads the market's geographical expansion, contributing significantly to the projected 31.4 GW of additional power capacity by 2030. Major players and emerging entrants continue to enhance the market landscape.
Dublin, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "APAC Data Center Market Landscape 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The APAC Data Center Market was valued at USD 102.45 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 174.81 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 9.31%.
The APAC data center market has the presence of construction contractors such as AECOM, Arup, Aurecon Group, CSF Advisers, DSCO Group, Gammon Construction, Larsen & Toubro, NTT Facilities, PM Group, and Studio One Design.
The APAC data center market has a presence of several other prominent colocation vendors, such as AirTrunk, BDx Data Centers, CDC Data Centres, China Unicom, China Mobile, China Telecom, Chindata Group, Digital Realty, Equinix, GDS Services, Keppel Data Centres, NTT DATA, NEXTDC, Princeton Digital Group (PDG), and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres and others.
The APAC data center market is also witnessing development by hyperscale operators such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon Web Services, and Meta (Facebook) who are involved in the development of self-built hyperscale data center facilities across the APAC region.
New entrants in the APAC data center market include DataGrid, Digital Halo, Edgnex Data Centres by DAMAC, Empyrion Digital, Epoch Digital, Evolution Data Centres, FutureData, Ada Infrastructure, GreenSquareDC, Gaw Capital, Infracrowd Capital, K2 Data Centres, Megawide Construction Corporation, Open DC, Regal Orion, SC Zeus Data Centers, SEAX Global, Trifalga, Yondr and several others.
APAC DATA CENTER MARKET TRENDS
Introduction of HVO Fuel for Generators
The data centers are facing increasing pressure to reduce their carbon footprint and operate sustainably. Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) has emerged as a viable low-carbon alternative to diesel fuel for backup generators in the APAC data center market. HVO is a type of renewable diesel produced by hydrotreating waste vegetable oils and animal fats, making it a drop-in replacement for conventional fossil diesel. In July 2024, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres announced that it had become the first data center operator in Singapore to use HVO fuel in generators in all facilities across Singapore, with the initial deployment of around 50,000 liters. In January 2024, GDS Services announced that it had gradually switched diesel fuel generators to HVO fuel generators and hydrogen fuel cells for data center power backup. It also announced that it plans to switch all facilities to renewable energy.
Adoption of Artificial Intelligence
The adoption of AI is on the rise across countries in the region with the increased trend of automation and smart operations. Governments across several countries have launched several artificial strategies. For instance, the government of Hong Kong plans to use AI for disaster and energy use monitoring. Several data center operators have started developing AI-ready data centers in the region to accommodate AI workloads being rapidly generated by customers of different industry sectors. For instance, in September 2024, Blackstone and ESR planned to expand their footprints in Japan, and it has developed an AI-based data center in Japan. Although Australia has already implemented some protective measures for AI, and the global response to AI is still in its nascent stages, it is not the only one considering whether additional regulations and governance systems are necessary to manage emerging risks. In March 2024, NEXTDC announced its plans to be involved in the development of its S6 data center facility in Sydney, which will be designed exclusively for AI Factories and sovereign AI.
SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS
In terms of segmentation in the APAC data center market, IT infrastructure leads with a substantial share of approximately 74.4% in 2024. The remaining 25.6% is contributed collectively by support infrastructure, which includes electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, and general construction. There is currently a strong trend towards procuring sustainable and efficient infrastructure in data centers. Some innovative technologies being adopted in this sector include sodium-ion and nickel-zinc batteries for uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, fuel cells, and hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) fuel for generators, as well as liquid immersion and direct-to-chip cooling technologies. Servers are available in various types and configurations. They are classified by form factors into rack, blade, and tower categories. In the APAC data center market, the most common servers are rack and blade servers from vendors such as Cisco Systems, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies, IBM, Lenovo, and NetApp.
APAC DATA CENTER MARKET GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
Cumulatively, data center operators in APAC are expected to add over 31.4 GW of installed power capacity between 2025 and 2030. China is likely to lead the market by contributing more than 18.2 GW of this capacity, followed by Malaysia with over 3 GW and India with over 2.4 GW of installed power capacity. Taiwan is expected to add around 276 MW, making it the smallest contributor to this overall growth. China at present dominates the APAC data center market, followed by Australia, Japan, and India. It accounts for approximately 49% of the overall data center investments in the area, excluding IT infrastructure, which highlights its stronghold in the sector. The country witnesses billions in investments from several operators. Southeast Asia emerges as a key destination for data centers, with countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand experiencing increased investments. In 2024, the Southeast Asia data center market contributed around 20.7% of the total investments in APAC, excluding IT infrastructure. The top data center destinations in APAC include Shanghai, Beijing in China, Mumbai and Chennai in India, Sydney and Melbourne in Australia, Tokyo and Osaka in Japan, Seoul in South Korea, Johor and Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Batam and Jakarta in Indonesia, and Bangkok in Thailand. The cost per MW for developing data center facilities is the highest in Japan, ranging between $14 million and $15 million per MW. Singapore follows closely, with costs ranging from $13 million to $14 million per MW. In contrast, the development costs are significantly lower in India and China, where they range from $6 million to $7 million per MW and $5.5 million to $6.5 million per MW, respectively.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
IT Infrastructure Providers
Arista Networks Atos Broadcom Cisco Systems Dell Technologies Extreme Networks Fujitsu Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Hitachi Vantara Huawei Technologies IBM Inspur Intel Lenovo Micron Technology NEC NetApp Oracle Pure Storage Quanta Cloud Technology QNAP Systems Quantum Seagate Technology Super Micro Computer Toshiba Western Digital Wiwynn
Prominent Construction Contractors
AECOM Arup Aurecon Group CSF Advisers DSCO Group Gammon Construction Larsen & Toubro (L&T) NTT Facilities PM Group Studio One Design
Other Prominent Construction Contractors
AWP Architects BYME Engineering Chung Hing Engineers Group Corgan CTCI DPR Construction Exyte (M+W Group) Fortis Construction Hutchinson Builders ISG Kienta Engineering Construction Linesight LSK Engineering Nakano Corporation Obayashi Corporation Powerware Systems Red Engineering Rider Levett Bucknall Sato Kogyo Sterling and Wilson Turner & Townsend
Prominent Support Infrastructure Vendors
ABB Caterpillar Cummins Eaton Rittal Schneider Electric STULZ Vertiv
Other Prominent Support Infrastructure Vendors
Airedale By Modine Alfa Laval Canovate Cyber Power Systems Delta Electronics EAE Envicool Fuji Electric Green Revolution Cooling (GRC) HITEC Power Protection Legrand Mitsubishi Electric Narada Piller Power Systems Rolls-Royce Rehlko (Kohler) Siemens Socomec Trane
Prominent Data Center Investors
Alibaba Group AirTrunk Amazon Web Services BDx Data Centers CDC Data Centres China Unicom China Mobile China Telecom Chindata Group Digital Realty Equinix GDS Services Google Keppel Data Centres Microsoft NTT DATA NEXTDC Princeton Digital Group ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
Other Prominent Data Center Investors
AdaniConneX AIMS Data Centre AT TOKYO Beijing Sinnet Technology CapitaLand Chayora Chief Telecom Chunghwa Telecom CMC Telecom Colt Data Centre Services CtrlS Datacenters DCI Data Centers Digital Edge DC DITO Telecommunity Dr. Peng's Telecom & Media Group EdgeConneX Empyrion Digital ePLDT ESR Etix Everywhere FPT Telecom Fujitsu Global Switch Goodman Haoyun Changsheng Huawei Technologies Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ) Iron Mountain iTech Towers Data Centre Services KT Corp LG Uplus Macquarie Data Centres Mapletree Investments Meta Nxtra by Airtel OneAsia Network Pure Data Centres Group Shanghai Atrium (AtHub) Sify Technologies Singtel STACK Infrastructure Techno Electric & Engineering Company Telehouse Telkom Indonesia Tenglong Holding Group Vantage Data Centers Viettel IDC VNET Yotta Infrastructure Solutions YTL Data Center
New Entrants
Ada Infrastructure BRIGHT RAY BW Digital CloudHQ CyrusOne DataGrid Digital Halo Doma Infrastructure Group Epoch Digital Edgnex Data Centres by DAMAC Evolution Data Centres FutureData GreenSquareDC Gaw Capital Infracrowd Capital K2 Data Centres Megawide Construction Corporation Open DC Regal Orion SC Zeus Data Centers SEAX Global Trifalga TPG Angelo Gordon YCO Cloud Yondr
