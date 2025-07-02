Toyota Affirms Commitment To Arizona Proving Grounds With New Investment

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "The new investment in Arizona signals the facility's importance to Toyota," said Stefan Young, Vice President at Toyota Motor North America's Research and Development. "Site updates make it more attractive as an ideal place for companies to test new vehicle capabilities, including by Toyota for our own North American-developed vehicle line-up, thanks to the new and expanded development capabilities." This investment features seven different projects:

Project Name Estimated Completion Common Uses Noise Pass-by COMPLETE Noise pass-by testing (ISO 2021 certified for meeting global regulations) Oval Track (5.5mi) COMPLETE Mileage accumulation, stop & go testing, durability, high speed burst Ride & Handling (1.5mi) COMPLETE Handling, ride evaluation, tire evaluation, wet testing Loop Road A (1.3mi) COMPLETE Coast down, straight line testing North Straight (1.7mi) Fall 2025 Coast down, straight line testing Off-road Park Fall 2025 Off-road capability & truck testing VDA Resurface (17 acre) 2026 Multiple

AMTC at TAPG has been managed by Intertek Transportation Technologies since 2021 under a management agreement. The company oversees facility administration, rental operation, including marketing to solicit new business, and tenant services. Since offering the facility to outside companies, AMTC at TAPG has hosted 37 different organizations with approximately 286 test vehicles that have conducted about 203,400 hours of testing and hosted 22 events.

"Again and again, Arizona is proving why businesses move to, stay in, invest in our state," said Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs. "We're grateful to Toyota for its efforts to bring innovation and opportunity to Arizona. This new investment in our state will spur economic growth and put us at the forefront of auto ingenuity."

"I'm grateful to Toyota for their investment in Wittmann, Arizona and their commitment to innovation," said Arizona House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Leo Biasiucci. "As chair of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, I'm proud that Toyota chose Arizona to call home."

AMTC at TAPG is located in the Sonoran Desert near Wittmann, Arizona, a town about 60 miles northwest of Phoenix. The facility covers approximately 11,650 acres and has 77 miles of testing surfaces with 60 miles of paved roads, more than 50 miles of off-road and dirt tracks and a high-speed oval track with a second oval track nearing completion. Toyota established the Arizona Proving Grounds in 1993, and it has been home to testing more than 50 Toyota and Lexus vehicles for the North American market since that time.

Toyota (NYSE:TM ) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In spring 2025, Toyota's plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 32 electrified options.

For more than 50 years, Toyota's Research & Development groups in North America have participated in engineering projects for several of the best-selling Toyota vehicles on U.S. roads. Teams are now creating both next-generation vehicles and new and advanced mobility concepts that can better move people, goods and information. Toyota's innovation has secured more patents from the United States Patent and Trademark Office than any other automaker for the past 11 consecutive years (2,428 in 2024). Centered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Toyota's North American R&D groups are pursuing Toyota's mission to "Produce Happiness for All" by making life safer, easier and more enjoyable. Globally, Toyota spends approximately $1 million per hour on R&D to ensure that Toyota rapidly and continuously develops cutting-edge, high-quality, and appealing vehicles.

