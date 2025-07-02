Days Inns - Canada Makes Festival Debut With New Country Thunder Partnership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, ON, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Days Inns - Canada has partnered with Country Thunder Saskatchewan (July 10-13, 2025) and Country Thunder Alberta (August 15-17, 2025) as the festivals' Official Hotel Partner. This marks the hotel chain's first music festival sponsorship and strategic entry into Canada's vibrant country music festival scene.

The partnership connects Days Inns - Canada with thousands of country music fans during two of Western Canada's most anticipated events, with Country Thunder Alberta expecting over 65,000 attendees and Country Thunder Saskatchewan drawing approximately 75,000 fans.

“The Country Thunder audience is a natural fit for Days Inn. Country music fans appreciate great value, convenience and unforgettable travel experiences,” said Ally Wesson, Vice President of Marketing at Days Inns - Canada.“This partnership allows us to authentically connect with guests who reflect our core customer base, while reinforcing Days Inn's position as a go-to choice for reliable, affordable accommodations across Canada.”

As the Official Hotel Partner, Days Inns - Canada will have prominent brand visibility throughout both Country Thunder venues, including featured placement on main stage video screens and strategic positioning in high-traffic areas of each festival.

Both festivals will feature dedicated on-site activation spaces where fans can interact directly with the Days Inns - Canada brand. Festival-goers can engage in immersive experiences and capture shareable festival memories at a specially designed activation area.

The partnership extends beyond the festival grounds through coordinated digital marketing campaigns, social media and promotional contests designed to maintain engagement throughout the season.

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome Days Inn as our official hotel partner,” said Gerry Krochak, Director of Corporate Partnerships at Country Thunder.“The inclusive and welcoming spirit of Country Thunder Music Festivals, paired with one of Canada's top hotel brands, is a match made in country music heaven. Days Inn goes above and beyond to provide our fans with flexible and convenient travel options for our events in Saskatchewan and Alberta.”

Whether road-tripping to a festival or planning a weekend getaway, Days Inn offers the reliable, affordable comfort that makes every journey brighter. Locations in Canada offer free Wi-Fi, either an on-site restaurant or a free breakfast, and a pool at many locations. Plus, earn valuable Wyndham Rewards points while you travel, then redeem for stays at thousands of Wyndham hotels, vacation club resorts & vacation rentals worldwide. For more information, visit daysinn.ca .

About Days Inns - Canada

Part of Realstar Hospitality, Days Inns - Canada is one of the country's leading hotel chains with over 105 independently owned and operated properties and more than 8,515 rooms. Its franchises cover a wide range of urban, airport and resort properties in primary and secondary markets across Canada. Every Days Inn by Wyndham in Canada participates in the Wyndham Rewards guest reward program. Part of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH), Days Inn by Wyndham is a globally recognized hotel brand with over 1,600 properties across 23 countries. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is the world's largest hotel franchising company by number of properties, with approximately 8,900 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents. For more information about Days Inns - Canada, to make an online hotel reservation, or to become a Wyndham Rewards member, visit or call the bilingual reservations hotline at 1-800-329-7466 (1-800-DAYS INN). Like us on Facebook , follow us on X , and follow us on Instagram .

About Country Thunder

Attracting nearly 625,000+ fans to its six multi-day events, Country Thunder Music Festivals boast unparalleled reach with a diverse demographic profile spanning the USA and Canada. Featuring top-tier Country artists, Country Thunder Festivals draw diverse crowds, fostering a vibrant atmosphere that celebrates the essence of Country music. The Country Thunder Music Festivals organization has a 21-year history which boasts five other major multi-day events in North America, including Wisconsin, Florida, Saskatchewan, and Alberta.

Attachments



Bringing Hospitality to the Heart of Country Thunder Country Thunder Music Festivals

CONTACT: Melissa Stober Days Inns - Canada ...