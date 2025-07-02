One Spark Is All It Takes: The Brothers That Just Do Gutters Urges Professional Gutter Guard Installation To Strengthen Fire Defenses Ahead Of Fourth Of July
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With wildfire season intensifying and fireworks-related risks peaking around the Fourth of July, The Brothers That Just Do Gutters urges homeowners nationwide to act now and "Fireguard Your Gutters." The brand emphasizes the importance of professional gutter guard installation to help harden homes against fire dangers and avoid the risks of do-it-yourself attempts.
"Combustible debris like dry leaves and pine needles turns gutters into kindling during wildfire season, especially when fireworks or stray embers are nearby," said Danny Horboychuk, The Brothers That Just Do Gutters Brand President. "All-metal gutter guards help prevent that dangerous buildup and protect one of the most vulnerable areas of your home-but this isn't a DIY job. Professional installation ensures the system is effective, safe, and built to last."
Gutters are designed to direct rainwater away from the house, reducing moisture-related risks like mold and wood decay. But when debris accumulates-especially in upper-story gutters that are harder to clean-they become a major fire hazard. Embers can ignite gutter debris, exposing fascia, roof sheathing, and attic spaces to fire. Even metal flashing at the roof edge can only do so much if decayed boards or gaps are present.
The Brothers That Just Do Gutters points out that:
-
Metal gutter guards reduce ember and spark entry , helping prevent ignition along the roof edge.
Guards prevent debris accumulation , eliminating fuel for fires and reducing maintenance needs.
Metal gutters outperform vinyl in fire zones -vinyl can detach and fall, spreading fire to vegetation or siding.
Professional installation matters -ensuring guards are properly secured, debris doesn't accumulate behind the guard, and the system functions as intended.
"Too often, homeowners risk their safety by trying to inspect or install gutter guards themselves," added Horboychuk. "Our trained professionals ensure the job is done right to give homeowners true peace of mind-especially during the Fourth of July and peak fire season."
For more information or to schedule a free professional estimate , visit:
About The Brothers That Just Do Gutters
Part of the Evive Brands family, The Brothers That Just Do Gutters specializes in gutter installation, cleaning, repair, and protection systems, with a focus on safety, craftsmanship, and community service.
Media Contact: Rhonda Grundemann at 602-739-8810 or [email protected]
