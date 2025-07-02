Primo Biotechnology Secures A Funding And Targets 2026 IPO To Strengthen Global Radiopharmaceutical Strategy
Dr. Ya-Yao Huang, CEO and Co-founder of Primo Biotechnology noted,“Since our founding Primo has been dedicated to developing the next generation of Radioligand Theranostics (RLT) to fight cancer through cutting-edge precision medicine. In April, our radiopharmaceutical facility received dual international certifications in PIC/S GMP and GDP, underscoring our commitment to the highest standards in drug quality. This successful fundraising round will further accelerate our drug development programs, advancing precision radiodiagnostics and therapeutics in Taiwan. We also plan to file for registration on TPEx Emerging Stock Board (ESB) next year.”
Primo recently obtained official authorization from ABX advanced biochemical compounds GmbH, a global leader in radiopharmaceuticals, to become the manufacturing and distribution partner in Taiwan for the prostate cancer diagnostic radiopharmaceutical "Radelumin ([18F]PSMA-1007)." The product has already received marketing approval in France, Germany, the Netherlands, and several other countries. Primo began supplying it for clinical use in Taiwan in June this year.
In addition to prostate cancer diagnostics, Primo is also advancing clinical trial plans for pipeline candidates PB011 and PB012 to expand into other cancer indications. By leveraging Taiwan's Category 2 new drug registration pathway-such as for new indications-Primo can bring products to market with significantly lower cost, time, and risk compared to Category 1 (new chemical entities). This strategy enables a faster route to market approval, which is expected to accelerate revenue generation and support further investment in radiopharmaceutical innovation.
About Primo Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
Primo Biotechnology Co., Ltd., a leading biotech company specializing in the development and manufacturing of radiopharmaceuticals, continues to drive innovation in precision cancer care. With internationally certified facilities and cutting-edge expertise, Primo is committed to advancing molecular imaging and targeted therapy technologies that offer new hope and improved outcomes for cancer patients worldwide. Headquartered in Taipei, Primo collaborates with both domestic and international partners to accelerate progress in precision oncology, leveraging its capabilities in drug development, clinical translation, and GMP manufacturing to support next-generation therapeutics. For more information, please visit and follow Primo Biotech on Facebook and LinkedIn.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available atCONTACT: Media Contact: Sunny Chen Job Title: Marketing Manger Email: ... Company: Primo Biotechnology Co., Ltd. Website:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
CommentsNo comment