Primo Biotechnology Secures A Funding And Targets 2026 IPO To Strengthen Global Radiopharmaceutical Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TAIPEI, Taiwan, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primo Biotechnology Co., Ltd., a pioneering radiopharmaceutical company in Taiwan, announced the successful completion of its NT$220 million Series A funding round. With total capital raised now exceeding NT$500 million, including seed and early-stage investments, Primo is accelerating its path toward leadership in radioligand theranostics. The company also revealed plans to launch its IPO in 2026, leveraging public market resources to expand R&D capabilities and international reach.

Dr. Ya-Yao Huang, CEO and Co-founder of Primo Biotechnology noted,“Since our founding Primo has been dedicated to developing the next generation of Radioligand Theranostics (RLT) to fight cancer through cutting-edge precision medicine. In April, our radiopharmaceutical facility received dual international certifications in PIC/S GMP and GDP, underscoring our commitment to the highest standards in drug quality. This successful fundraising round will further accelerate our drug development programs, advancing precision radiodiagnostics and therapeutics in Taiwan. We also plan to file for registration on TPEx Emerging Stock Board (ESB) next year.”

Primo recently obtained official authorization from ABX advanced biochemical compounds GmbH, a global leader in radiopharmaceuticals, to become the manufacturing and distribution partner in Taiwan for the prostate cancer diagnostic radiopharmaceutical "Radelumin ([18F]PSMA-1007)." The product has already received marketing approval in France, Germany, the Netherlands, and several other countries. Primo began supplying it for clinical use in Taiwan in June this year.

In addition to prostate cancer diagnostics, Primo is also advancing clinical trial plans for pipeline candidates PB011 and PB012 to expand into other cancer indications. By leveraging Taiwan's Category 2 new drug registration pathway-such as for new indications-Primo can bring products to market with significantly lower cost, time, and risk compared to Category 1 (new chemical entities). This strategy enables a faster route to market approval, which is expected to accelerate revenue generation and support further investment in radiopharmaceutical innovation.

About Primo Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Primo Biotechnology Co., Ltd., a leading biotech company specializing in the development and manufacturing of radiopharmaceuticals, continues to drive innovation in precision cancer care. With internationally certified facilities and cutting-edge expertise, Primo is committed to advancing molecular imaging and targeted therapy technologies that offer new hope and improved outcomes for cancer patients worldwide. Headquartered in Taipei, Primo collaborates with both domestic and international partners to accelerate progress in precision oncology, leveraging its capabilities in drug development, clinical translation, and GMP manufacturing to support next-generation therapeutics. For more information, please visit and follow Primo Biotech on Facebook and LinkedIn.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Media Contact: Sunny Chen Job Title: Marketing Manger Email: ... Company: Primo Biotechnology Co., Ltd. Website: