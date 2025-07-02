TMF Health Quality Institute Continues Partnership With Meals On Wheels Central Texas

- Tom Manley, president and CEOAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TMF Health Quality Institute , a leading non-profit health care consulting company based in Austin, has a long history of corporate sponsorship and volunteer support for Meals on Wheels Central Texas . Meals on Wheels Central Texas is one of the largest meal-delivery organizations in the state, distributing meals each business day to homebound older adults and people with disabilities, including many military veterans.TMF is pleased to continue our corporate sponsorship for Meals on Wheels Central Texas and donate $20,000 to support Meals on Wheels programs.“We are pleased to be able to support such an important program that serves so many in our community,” said Tom Manley, TMF president and CEO.“TMF employee teams have been delivering meals twice a week for more than 15 years, and we look forward to continuing this tradition.”About TMF Health Quality InstituteTMF Health Quality Institute focuses on improving lives by improving the quality of health care through contracts with federal, state and local governments, as well as private organizations. For 50 years, TMF has helped health care providers and practitioners in a variety of settings improve care for their patients.

Emilie W Fennell

TMF Health Quality Institute

+1 512-653-3891

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.