TMF Health Quality Institute Continues Partnership With Meals On Wheels Central Texas
TMF is pleased to continue our corporate sponsorship for Meals on Wheels Central Texas and donate $20,000 to support Meals on Wheels programs.
“We are pleased to be able to support such an important program that serves so many in our community,” said Tom Manley, TMF president and CEO.“TMF employee teams have been delivering meals twice a week for more than 15 years, and we look forward to continuing this tradition.”
About TMF Health Quality Institute
TMF Health Quality Institute focuses on improving lives by improving the quality of health care through contracts with federal, state and local governments, as well as private organizations. For 50 years, TMF has helped health care providers and practitioners in a variety of settings improve care for their patients.
