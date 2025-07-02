403
Kenvue Releases Second Annual Healthy Lives Mission Report Highlighting Progress in Reducing Emissions and Advancing More Sustainable Product Innovation
(MENAFN- Fleishman Hillard) National, 02 July 2025: Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE), maker of iconic brands such as Neutrogena®, Listerine®, Aveeno®, and Tylenol®, today released its second Healthy Lives Mission Report. The report shares how Kenvue has helped advance the well-being of both people and planet in 2024, with progress noted across three pillars: Healthy People, Healthy Planet, and Healthy Practice.
"Having some of the most recognizable consumer brands in the world gives us a tremendous opportunity to create a positive impact for the millions of people we touch every day," said Thibaut Mongon, Chief Executive Officer, Kenvue. "Whether improving our packaging to be more sustainable, advancing the decarbonization of our operations, or giving back to our communities, our sustainability strategy is helping meet customer and consumer expectations, and deliver everyday care for generations to come."
Manish Anandani, India Managing Director Kenvue said, “At Kenvue India, we are committed to improving everyday care through products like ready-to-drink hydration solutions, affordable feminine hygiene offerings as well as our social impact initiatives. We have identified three essential pillars in our social impact strategy including Hydration & Well-Being, Maternal and Neonatal Health, and Girl Child Education where we believe we can create meaningful impact. Through our programs and partnerships, we are committed to creating long-term value for our consumers and communities.”
Since becoming an independent company in 2023, Kenvue has invested in research and development, hired experts in areas like packaging, embedded sustainability into key functions and designed a sustainability strategy purposefully built to meet critical commitments and deliver superior consumer experiences and products.
Highlights from the report include:
Healthy People:
Global:
• Nicorette® QuickMist became the first nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) in the U.K. to be licensed to help vapers quit, with this vaping cessation indication now included across the whole Nicorette® range in the U.K
• Helped train health care professionals (HCPs) in Malaysia on the use of NRT solutions like Nicorette® and worked with the Health Minister of Malaysia to launch its Cik Era (Miss Era) AI chatbot on the JomQuit (Come On, Quit), which offers smokers personalized support and advice on quitting smoking
• Trained more than 7,000 Walgreen's pharmacists and 12,000 beauty consultants since 2020 through a collaboration between Neutrogena® and the Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) on the importance of recommending sunscreen to consumers
• Addressed women's health by destigmatizing conversations about menstruation in India led by Stayfree®, and menopause in the U.S with the launch of Versalie™, a digital platform dedicated to menopause and women's hormonal wellness
• Launched health initiative in India to help reduce diarrhoea-related mortality and improve healthcare outcomes with an aim to reach approximately 5 million children under the age of five over the next two years
• Kenvue donated more than $56 million to support communities in need
India:
As part of company’s social impact commitment in India, Kenvue India has identified three thematic areas including maternal and neonatal health, girl child education and Hydration & Well-Being.
• Hydration & Well-Being: Kenvue launched a public health initiative, “Diarrhoea Se Darr Nahi” (“Not afraid of diarrhea”) in collaboration with Population Services International India (PSI India). The joint initiative aims to reach approximately 5 million children under the age of five across ten districts in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar over the next two years, with the goal of reducing diarrhoea-related mortality and improving healthcare outcomes. The initiative aligns with the Government of India’s “Stop Diarrhoea Campaign,” which aims to achieve zero child deaths due to diarrhoea. Through the program, Kenvue and PSI India aims to collaborate with state health authorities and local officials to improve community awareness of diarrhoea and diarrhoea management practices
• Maternal & Neonatal Health: Kenvue in India is supporting The Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP) “First Golden Minute", a Neonatal Resuscitation Program (NRP) focuses on training healthcare providers with essential skills and intervention techniques to address neonatal asphyxia, a leading cause of infant mortality. Over the last decade, the program has provided practical sessions and role-based simulations to equip healthcare workers to better manage neonatal emergencies and save lives
• Girl Child Education: The company is implementing a comprehensive program across schools encompassing teacher workshops on age-specific reproductive health and gender sensitivity, awareness sessions on sexual and reproductive health to improve knowledge, attitudes, and practices regarding WASH and personal hygiene for students
Healthy Planet:
Global:
• Reduced Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 37% from a 2020 base year, toward a 42% reduction goal by 2030
• Expanded the use of renewable electricity to 72% across global operations, with Latin America maintaining 100% renewable electricity since 2023
• Transitioned 69% of packaging across portfolios to be recyclable or refillable, with a goal of 100% by 2025
• Reduced the use of virgin plastic in packaging by more than 21.4% from a 2020 base year, with goals of 25% by 20254 and 50% by 2030
• Several Kenvue brands have contributed to this progress with redesigned packaging:
o Zyrtec® switched from plastic blister packs to paper, saving more than 1,520,000 pounds of plastic annually
o Johnson's® Baby in Latin America launched shampoo and bath products in refillable, recycle-ready pouches
o Dabao® in China made their plastic bottles lighter, saving over 264,000 pounds of plastic
India:
• Manufacturing plant in Maharashtra, India, is the first Kenvue site globally to achieve PLATINUM level of Total Resources Use and Efficiency (TRUE) certification for Zero Waste. This eminent recognition was granted by Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI)
Healthy Practice:
Global:
• Integrated sustainability into research and development with the launch of the Sustainable Innovation Profiler, a patent-pending tool designed to measure a product's environmental performance and enable developers to make real-time choices to design solutions that benefit both people and the planet. This tool is now embedded in Kenvue's product development process across R&D. The tool, already operational, helped inform design solutions to improve the packaging performance for several products including:
• OGX® Argan Oil Shampoo and Conditioner bottles: Redesigned to address consumer feedback, including improved "squeezability", a reduced product environmental impact and total carbon footprint, and improved green chemistry and packaging with a fully recyclable, 100% Post-Consumer Recycled High-Density Polyethylene (PCR HDPE) bottle
• Nicorette® Icy Mint Lozenge: Revamped its primary packaging, reducing plastic waste by 85% and reducing the product's total carbon footprint by 17%, compared to the previous version
