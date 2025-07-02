403
Spendmantra Has Been Honored As The App Of The Day By Design Nominees
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 2 July 2025, Bengaluru – Enaviya Information Technologies is proud to announce that SpendMantra, its cutting-edge Travel Expense Management software, has been honored as the App of the Day on June 25, 2025, by Design Nominees, a platform that features standout app designs
SpendMantra simplifies corporate travel expense tracking, offering seamless automation, real-time reporting, and AI-powered insights to help businesses streamline financial workflows. Designed for modern enterprises, the app ensures compliance, reduces manual errors, and enhances productivity for finance teams and travelers alike.
"We are thrilled to receive this recognition from Design Nominees," said Manish Kumar, COO at Enaviya Information Technologies. "This award reinforces our commitment to delivering intuitive, user-centric solutions that transform expense management into a hassle-free experience."
Design Nominees showcases standout apps across various categories, celebrating innovation and outstanding design. Being featured as "App of the Day" underscores SpendMantra's blend of elegant UI/UX, robust functionality, and industry-leading features.
About Enaviya Information Technologies:
Enaviya is a forward-thinking technology company specializing in business automation and financial software solutions. With a focus on innovation, Enaviya empowers organizations to optimize operations through smart, scalable tools like SpendMantra.
About SpendMantra
SpendMantra is a cloud-based Travel & Expense Management platform that automates approvals, reconciles expenses, and provides actionable insights, helping businesses control costs and improve compliance.
