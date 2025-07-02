XTIUM Launches Direct Operations In Europe, Advancing Global MSP Leadership

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 30, 2025 9:27 am - European customers gain access to XTIUM's advanced IT services as a global MSP, including cybersecurity, DaaS, and network management

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and NEW YORK – June 30, 2025 – XTIUM, a next-generation Managed Services Provider (MSP) meeting the growing demands and challenges facing IT leaders, today announced the launch of its direct business operations across Europe under the XTIUM brand. Following the successful business combination of ATSG and Evolve IP earlier this year, the company is expanding its comprehensive suite of managed IT services to direct customers throughout the EMEA region.

The European expansion marks a significant milestone in XTIUM's global growth strategy, establishing Rotterdam as the company's EMEA headquarters. It enables direct customers across the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, the UK, and other European markets to access XTIUM's full portfolio of advanced IT services, extending beyond traditional cloud communications.

Transforming from Communications Provider to Global MSP

With roots dating back to the founding of Mtel in Rotterdam in 1999 and its acquisition by Evolve IP in 2017, XTIUM's European presence is built on decades of trusted customer relationships and technical excellence. Today's launch evolves that foundation into a unified, full-stack MSP experience.

European customers who previously received unified communications and contact center services from Evolve IP will now benefit from XTIUM's expanded service portfolio, which includes cybersecurity solutions and Desktop as a Service (DaaS), launching in 2025. This will be followed by Gartner-recognized network management services and managed help desk solutions in 2026.

“This demonstrates our commitment to serving multinational enterprise customers as a truly global MSP,” said Russ Reeder, President & CEO of XTIUM.“By establishing direct operations in Europe, we're delivering on our promise to provide integrated, security-first managed services that enable organizations to focus on innovation and growth, regardless of their geographic location.”

Meeting Growing Demand for Integrated IT Services

Leon Schuurmans, Managing Director of XTIUM EMEA, will lead the European operations from the Rotterdam headquarters, which houses 35 dedicated professionals, today already serving over 100 direct customers ranging from 100 to 3,500 employees across key verticals, including healthcare, financial services, retail, and business services.

“Research shows that customers want a single provider for all of their services,” said Leon Schuurmans.“What we see is that communication services and IT services are becoming more and more integrated, and we are now able to facilitate those complete requirements. This evolution from a communications provider to a comprehensive MSP allows us to deliver the unified technology solutions our European customers need to stay competitive.”

Strengthening Global MSP Leadership

With over $230 million in combined revenue and serving more than 950,000 end-users across 1,700 global customers, XTIUM's European expansion reinforces its position as one of the largest privately-owned global MSPs. The company's EMEA team, comprising approximately 70 professionals, will be strategically divided between dedicated XTIUM direct services and shared support functions, ensuring specialized expertise for each business line.

For existing direct customers in Europe, services, pricing, and support remain unchanged, with expanded IT service capabilities scheduled to roll out throughout 2025 and 2026. With decades of combined expertise and operations across North America, Europe, and Asia, XTIUM continues to lead the next generation of managed IT services, blending global scale with local delivery.

For more information, visit

About XTIUM

XTIUM, formed through the combination of ATSG and Evolve IP, provides a modern, security-first approach to the managed IT services experience. Leveraging AI innovations, enterprise-grade cybersecurity, virtual desktops, unified communications, and more, XTIUM serves as a trusted partner to help businesses mitigate risk, enhance operational efficiency, and scale with confidence. For more information, visit or connect on LinkedIn.

All trademarks recognized.

#